The Moat Garden at Hertford Castle - take a tour of the castle on the Saturday or join the family fun on Sunday - Credit: D Hale-Sutton/Alamy Stock Photo

Discover the secrets of dozens of fascinating heritage sites in Herts, many not usually open to the public, for free this month as part of Heritage Open Days. We've picked our favourites but find all the locations in Herts and across the UK, and how to book, at heritageopendays.org.uk

Herford Castle

'The rise and fall of Hertford Castle' is the theme of a guided walk around this stronghold founded by William the Conqueror and later a favourite royal palace of Elizabeth I. Taking in the castle walls, the preserved Gatehouse, moat garden (with ice house) and grounds, discover how foreign kings were held hostage, royal marriage were made and a Spanish queen born. Parliament and the courts also relocated here from London here during times of plague.

September 10, 2pm



The following day, in conjunction with Heritage Open Days, the castle lawns will be filled with medieval encampments, re-enactments, falconry displays, storytelling and archery workshops. Donations to the mayor's charity welcome.

September 11, midday-4pm

Berkhamsted Castle

A 'Walk Back in Time' guided tour of Berkhamsted's historic centre begins by the main gateway of Berkhamsted Castle - one of the most important early Norman fortresses and later home to Thomas Becket and the Black Prince - before exploring the High Street, canal, and site of a Saxon mill. A great opportunity to see the deep history of this charming town.

September 9 & 16, 2pm



Separate tours of the motte-and-bailey castle ruins, once bombarded for two weeks by French forces during the barons' uprising of 1216, take place on

September 10, 11, 17 & 18, 11am & 2pm

St Leonard’s

Enter the medieval world at a rare example of a virtually intact Norman village church set in an ancient churchyard and approached through parkland. Marvel at the interior of St Leonard's in Bengeo, Hertford which is decorated with medieval wall paintings and retains medieval floor tiles. As a special Heritage Open Days treat there will be an exhibition of locally created artworks featuring the church and its surroundings. A blue plaque trail links this site to others of interest in the town with many taking part in Heritage Open Days.

September 10, 9am-5pm & September 11, 11am-5pm

See it as our medieval ancestors did - St Leonard's is a virtually intact Norman church - Credit: Christopher James Rigby



132 Piccotts End

An opportunity to visit a unique survival of early 16th century wall paintings, not often open to the public, and recently featured on BBC One's Antiques Road Trip. Painted in 1527, just before the Reformation, they are a statement of Catholic support at a time of religious turmoil, and are the only surviving examples in the country. Come and learn about the passions of late medieval England at this Grade I listed Hall House in the village of Picotts End just outside Hemel Hempstead.

September 10, 11am-4pm & September 11, 10am-3pm

Piccotts End has a rare survival of religious art from the tumultuous years preceding the Reformation - Credit: Piccotts End Ltd



St Peter's

St Peter's is an exceptionally complete and beautifully preserved Victorian Arts and Crafts church of 1875 by John Pollard Seddon in countryside in Ayot St Peter near Welwyn. See the fine font, pulpit and an unusual painted Byzantine apse. It has the only church commission by Martin Brothers pottery, and contemporary tiles and mosaics by Jesse Rust, plus beautiful Victorian stained glass, including windows commemorating Charles Dickens' editor William Henry Wills and his wife Janet Chambers who are buried in the churchyard. The church will be decorated with flowers and produce for the harvest festival the following day.

September 10, 10am-5pm

St Peter's Church, Ayot St Peter, a beautiful example of Victorian church building in an Arts & Crafts style - Credit: Peter Etteridge/Alamy Stock Photo



Dacorum Heritage Trust Museum Store

Fancy holding a 6,000-year-old Neolithic axe-head, examining samplers from 1880 or measuring yourself up against the wheel of a penny-farthing? These objects are all at the Dacorum Heritage Trust Museum Store in Berkhamsted. A museum collection not normally open to the public, join one of two tours of the stores to learn more about the objects used by people in the area and their conservation. From the collection of more than120,000 artefacts there will be something to capture your imagination!

September 10, 10am--11.45am

Tour Dacorum Heritage Trust Museum Store which holds more than 120,000 artefacts - Credit: Dacorum Heritage Trust Ltd



Smallford Station

Smallford Station is a 150-year-old Grade II listed building that served the Hatfield and St Albans Railway. The original track-bed is now The Alban Way - a popular 'green-way' foot and cycle path that runs between Hatfield and St Albans. For nearly a decade, a group of enthusiastic volunteers with a wide range of interests, knowledge and skills (around local history and heritage, railways, nature, walking and cycling) have been researching the history of the station and railway and the influence they had on surrounding communities. Come and find out what they've discovered.

September 11, 10am-4pm

Abbey Theatre

Fans of the theatre will love this one - going backstage at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Staff will be on hand to show visitors just what goes into putting on a production - from front of house to wardrobe, set building, lighting design, props, sound management, and of course acting and directing. A tour of the 1960s complex will take in areas not normally seen by the public.

September 11, 11am-3pm, September 13, 10am-midday, September 18, 10am-1pm

Scott’s Grotto

Explore Scott's Grotto, a remarkable 18th century grotto and summerhouse hidden away on a residential road in Ware. The site is a series of six interconnected chambers decorated with thousands of shells, flints, fossils and pieces of coloured glass that extends nearly 70 feet into the chalk hillside. Above the grotto, on top of the hill, discover the matching summerhouse, which in its day would have commanded a wonderful view over Ware. The grotto was extensively restored in 1990 and is a Grade I listed site. The summerhouse and gardens are Grade II*.

September 10 & 11, 2pm-5pm both days

Scott's Grotto in Ware was built in the 1760s by local poet John Scott - Credit: Jim O Donnell/Alamy Stock Photo



Amersfort Hall

Join a talk and take a guided tour of Amersfort Hall, a fine Arts and Craft house in Potten End near Berkhamsted. The majestic Queen Anne style house and gardens were designed by Ernest Willmott in 1911, and the garden planted by renowned plantswoman, Gertrude Jekyll which softened Willmott's strongly geometric design. Explore the early 20th century house design and garden layout, with its steps and terraces, and learn how the year-round plant colour scheme blends into the surrounding countryside.

September 13, 10.30am & 2pm

BFI National Film & Television Archive

Discover the skills, technology and huge vaults preserving the film and TV heritage of the nation. The British Film Institute will open the doors to the John Paul Getty Jnr Conservation Centre in Berkhamsted providing rare access to the stores of the BFI National Collection. There will be tours, projections, expert demonstrations of film preservation, talks by the curatorial team and special exhibits of treasures from the collection. Refreshments will be provided by the Hospice of St Francis, so you can support a good cause too.

September 17, 10,30am-4pm

Explore the vaults and labs of the BFI National Archive - Credit: www.darrenbrade.com



St Albans Clock Tower

Climb the 93 steps of the spiral stone staircase to the top of a remarkable survivor - the only medieval town belfry in England. St Albans Clock Tower gives the chance to see the medieval bell (don't be on the fourth floor when it rings the hour!) as well as views across the city from the roof. The normally locked clock room will be open on September 18 from 10.30am to midday when visitors will be able to see the workings of the Victorian clock mechanism invented by Lord Grimthorpe. Throughout the weekend children can win a bag of chocolate coins by finding golden keys hidden in the tower.

September 17 & 18, 10.30am -5pm

Abbey Gateway

The Abbey Gateway is one of the oldest ancient monuments in the city of St Albans. Built in 1365 as an entrance to the monastery and what is now the cathedral, it has seen many historic events including the Peasants' Revolt and the dissolution of the monasteries. From 1871 this imposing flint building, complete with dungeons, has been part of St Albans School. Tours of 15 people at a time can explore the building and a museum of the school, which is even older than the gateway. Round off your visit with an exploration of the remarkable cathedral.

September 18, 10am-3.30pm

Built in 1365 as a defensive entrance to the Abbey of St Albans, Abbey Gateway now forms part of St Albans School - Credit: Peter Wheeler/Alamy Stock Photo



