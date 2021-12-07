Review: The Ro Hotel, Bowness on Windermere

Even an overnight stay in the Lake District can be enough to restore mind and body at the end of a hectic week, and The Ro, in Bowness, might just be your next choice of bolthole.

Who doesn’t love the Lakes? For sheer beauty they beat anything on our immediate doorsteps – sorry Cheshire, but lovely as you are, the Lake District is something else. With so many places to stay, deciding where to park yourself for an overnight can be tricky – but if you’re looking for somewhere right on Lake Windermere, just a stroll from the shops and restaurants of Bowness, with super-comfortable rooms and great food, then The Ro might be for you.

The streets of Bowness take on a Parisian air in the winter twilight - Credit: Archant

The new 87 room property has just completed a multi-million-pound refurbishment, and it shows. It’s not all bright and shiny and smelling of paint, but it is fresh and contemporary and precisely what the modern weekender wants; informal and relaxed but smart and with staff ready to leap into action as you will. All guests are catered for from couples to families to those with dogs. With rooms ranging from Cosy to Wondrous, and some with balconies overlooking the Lake, there’s options for every budget, too.

With busy lives in Cheshire, a single night away is quite enough to recharge the batteries but not contribute to the stress of not getting the weekend chores done, so we headed up, with our 15-year-old son, on a Saturday morning planning a long walk (them) and a potter round the shops (me). After lunch at a country pub near Burnside, I left the men behind and headed to Bowness to check in at The Ro.

A bed to disappear into... - Credit: Pellier Photography

A warm welcome awaited, and keys to a comfortable, if not luxurious, room. There may have been no luxe, but the bed was glorious and the room cosy – just as ordered on a chilly winter day. I would have liked a bath (why are so many hotels getting rid?!) but I hadn’t requested one, so my bad. After dropping the bags I set off on my own walk around the town, down to the lake and then to a coffee shop for scones and tea. For me, solitude can be extremely reviving and a potter around the shops solo spells bliss. Once back at the hotel I used the TV set-up to cast from my Amazon Video on my phone and caught up with some guilty-pleasure viewing till the weary but satisfied chaps spilled in and ruined my peace.

The hotel has made their dining objectives very clear: comfort food, sourced locally where possible, beautifully cooked and served. With the kitchens headed up by Lakes’ chef Marc Sanders, who has worked at Low Wood Bay Hotel and The Wild Boar, we had great expectations.

Slow cooked pork belly - comfort food taken to the next level at Lacu, at The Ro - Credit: Pellier Photography

The menu is long enough to offer a degree of decision stress, but not overlong, so one doesn’t lose the will. To start Mike and Zac shared a baked Camembert, and I opted for Duck Bao Buns. The first was just as you’d expect and the latter sweet and hot, soft shredded duck in a large bao bun. I lost the bun, actually, it was a bit heavy for me; a leafy salad would have served. For our main courses Mike chose braised shank of Cumbrian lamb with caramelised shallots, kale, glazed carrots, mashed potato and red wine jus, I opted for slow cooked pork belly with Savoy cabbage, bacon, Bramley apple gel, Calvados jus, pork and black pudding croquettes and creamy mashed potato. Zac chose haddock in Hawkshead beer batter with triple cooked chips. As this was walked across the dining room it drew all eyes – a vast piece of fish and a pile of golden chips, both crispy and fresh and perfectly seasoned. Mike’s lamb was a dream, falling off the bone and bathed in a rich sauce with the carrots and kale perfectly balancing each other. My pork was a triumph, soft and sweet and lusciously moist, with all the extras combining to something utterly delicious and memorable. Both dishes were presented beautifully, demonstrating the skill of a chef bringing his fine dining eye to comfort food plates.

Water soothes the soul - but prepare to wrap up warm in the winter months - Credit: Archant

After sleeping like the dead in a bed that wraps you up and holds you fast, we enjoyed a serve-yourself breakfast – pastries for Zand me, full English for Mike – before heading back to Cheshire, feeling refreshed and ready to complete the weekend. As a spot to rest weary heads and fill hungry tummies in style, The Ro delivers.

therohotel.com



