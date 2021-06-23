How to plan the perfect Devon getaway

Promotion

Published: 4:34 PM June 23, 2021

Enjoy a family break, fishing holiday or couple's retreat at Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa in Devon. - Credit: Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa

Are you looking to swap hectic urban life for a slice of countryside calm? Then Devon may be the escape you’ve been seeking.

We speak to Stephen Twiss from Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa in Clawton, who shares what adventures await those that come to stay.

Q: Why do you recommend booking a UK staycation in Devon?

A: No matter the time of year, Devon is a stunning place to be. It’s a region that all visitors fall head over heels in love with. Nestled in a valley, the resort sits on 80-acres of ground, surrounded by woodland, lakes and fields stretching as far as the eye can see. It’s remote, without being completely cut off, and easy to get to for a quick weekend trip. The stunning North Cornish coast is within easy reach, with white sandy beaches and good surfing on offer at Bude and Widemouth.

Q: Is Clawford Lakes good for a family holiday?

Enjoy staying in floating lodges, luxury cocoons, and angling pods by one of the 17 lakes on site. - Credit: Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa

A: Absolutely. Children will love exploring the local area, nearby national parks and taking part in the resort’s activities, including paddle boarding, kayaking, open-water swimming lessons, bush crafts and den building from summer 2022 onwards.

Free bike hire makes it easy to get around and our gorgeous self-catered lodges are ideal for families to stay in. Pets are welcome, and the hot tub on the decking is a perfect place for you to relax.

Stay in one of the bespoke angling pods that have a private pontoon where you can fish off. - Credit: Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa

Your family can enjoy preparing local delicacies in the comfort of your lodge using our ready-to-order meal kits, put together by an award-winning South West chef.

Q: Where can couples go to get away for the weekend?

A: The resort will provide the perfect backdrop for your romantic getaway. We’re the only place in the UK to offer luxury cocoons. They provide unobstructed views of the valley and secluded lake and you’ll love dining alfresco on the decking.

Escape to Clawford Lakes for a romantic getaway and treat your loved one to a weekend they'll never forget. - Credit: Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa

You can also stay in one of our picturesque floating lodges that rest on the water’s surface. You’ll be living on the lake, taking in the tranquil greenery around you and relaxing on your decking pontoon.

Couples will enjoy swimming in our infinity pool that overlooks the lake, relaxing in our eco-friendly spa and swimming pool, and strolling hand in hand down the extended pontoon leading out to the middle of one of the resort’s largest lakes.

Q: What can I do in Devon?

Relax in the lakeside spa, take a swim in the infinity pool and enjoy local delicacies at the on-site restaurant and bar. - Credit: Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa

A: The resort is perfectly located to explore the region’s hidden gems. Ample picturesque coastal towns and villages are minutes away and there are plenty of walks and hikes to help you make the most of the outdoors.

Clawford Lakes is famous for its fishing. We’ve built bespoke angling pods on-site, that rest on stilts over the water, allowing you to fish directly from your decking.

You can also make use of the resort's excellent on-site facilities, and enjoy a tasty meal or refreshing drink at our Apple and Grape Restaurant and Bar.

Q: How long can I book a stay at Clawford Lakes?

A: You can stay with us as for as long or as little as you like. You can also buy a holiday lodge on-site to enjoy all-year round.

Take in the stunning woodland views and unspoilt valley vista. - Credit: Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa

The spacious cabins are made from cedar or larch cladding, are fully decorated and feature glass decking and sunken hot tubs. If you do purchase a holiday lodge with us, we offer a fully managed letting service, allowing you to rent out your lodge on the weeks you’re not using it. It’s an easy way to top up your income and boost retirement savings.

Q: How can I find out more?

A: If you’re interested in buying a lodge, you can call us to book a viewing and take a tour of the site. From autumn 2021 you can book your holiday for 2022 to stay in any of our accommodations.

When we started this project two years ago, I knew then just how special this resort would be, and I can’t wait to share it with others, so they can see just how amazing this region is.

Clawford Lakes Resort and Spa is part of the Lakeshore Leisure Group who also run Lakeview Manor and Otter Falls Resort Parks in Devon.

Visit clawfordlakes.co.uk to book your stay. Contact 0330 024 0522 or email hols@clawfordlakes.co.uk.

Call 07917 868629 to enquire about lodge ownership.