Pop-up Open Gardens to visit this September in Hythe

Author Picture Icon

Anna Lambert

Published: 12:37 PM September 10, 2021   
Topgallant in Hythe

An inviting spot at Topgallant in Hythe - Credit: NGS


Two very different hillside gardens in the lovely seaside town of Hythe will open their garden gates over the weekend of September 18 and 19 for the National Garden Scheme (ngs.org), raising money for nursing and health charities.
 
Topgallant and Vergers are both terraced gardens and have been developed to cope with the prevailing winds and the slope. These two very different gardens are only two minutes apart, so this weekend is a great chance to see what can be achieved in a seaside setting. 
 
Topgallant is a secluded sculptor’s garden, with mature trees and shrubs, a wildlife pond and small vegetable beds. Sea views are from the top rose covered terrace, with decking and grass paths winding down through large borders, giving glimpses of the sea. Relaxed planting for year-round interest includes roses, geraniums, grasses, perennials and annuals - all to encourage wildlife. The ceramics studio will be also open.
 
Vergers is a south facing hillside garden that has been reclaimed and developed over the past five years by the present owners. Steps from the car park lead up to the garden terrace, goldfish pond and lawn. Winding paths slope up to many seating areas with spectacular views of the town and Channel. There is a kitchen garden, a wildlife area and pond, bug hotels and mixed planting for year-round interest.

All that exploring is sure to have made you hungry, so head to nearby St Leonard's Church for a home-made tea. It's worth a visit in its own right, too as its Ossuary (the Crypt) houses what's billed as "the largest and best-preserved collection of ancient human skulls and bones in Britain". The Crypt is open Sat 11-1, 2-4; Sun 2-4. 

Opening dates and  times:  Saturday and Sunday 18 and 19 September 2pm-5pm
You pay one admission price and get entry to both gardens on that day: 
Adult: £6
Child: Free

