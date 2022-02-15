Fab spot for a luxury London hotel stay

High up in a suite overlooking London, and experiencing one of the best hotels the capital has to offer

In recent years, when it comes to trips to our capital from the depths of Devon I have always stuck with the mantra: “Like arriving in London; like leaving London.” At the risk of being labelled a corn-chewing country boy, life in the Smoke always seems a bit overly busy when compared to our relatively relaxed lifestyles way down west.

The Park Suites are beautifully-appointed spaces. - Credit: Royal Lancaster

I love visiting London – with all it has to offer in terms of tourist attractions, great entertainment and superb restaurants - but equally when it comes to sitting on the train at Paddington and feeling it start on its journey westwards, then it often feels like my shoulders relax a little as the tension subsides.

But frankly, if every time I visited London I stayed at the Royal Lancaster, then maybe I wouldn’t be quite be so reticent about remaining. Because this hotel is a luxurious and comforting oasis in which to escape from the busy city.

The relaxation starts from arrival as the efficient and attentive staff make check-in blissfully swift. It isn’t then long before you are following your bags up to your room and in my case, the wow factor hit number ten as I was checked into one of the Royal Lancaster’s Park Suites.

It was aptly named as on three sides of this spacious and beautifully appointed set of rooms I had magnificent views of adjacent Hyde Park, with the London skyline silhouetted beyond. Breathtaking by day, it was stunning at night and it is all one can do at the end of the evening to press one of the remote-controlled buttons and close the blinds...you want to linger on the view as long as you can.

The motto of the hotel is ‘We always care’ and staff live up to that in heaps. Once again in my experience, it is a sign that a hotel takes customer care seriously when they have enough staff on hand to attend to you...and the Royal Lancaster certainly does that. The team members there have that perfect balance of being attentive without being obsequiousness and they are always on hand for guests.

The hotel has stunning views over Hyde Park and beyond. - Credit: Royal Lancaster

London has plenty of attractions in itself, of course, but you could also choose to stay within the walls of the Royal Lancaster and have a fabulous time. With five dining venues alone within its walls, they truly cater for everyone – or why not choose one of the many bars to have a snifter or two and relax? And if you need to work off some of the indulgence there is a superb gym area for use by guests.

Certainly, my experience of the Royal Lancaster is one of complete relaxation in very special surroundings. Ideally situated for exploring all of the city’s major attractions – with taxis on hand or a Tube station conveniently at the foot of the building – the Royal Lancaster is also conveniently close to Paddington station, making it the ideal stopover point when travelling from the west. I can thoroughly recommend booking a stay and treating yourself to some proper luxury when visiting the capital.

Nipa Thai is renowned for serving the most authentic Thai cuisine outside of Bangkok. - Credit: Royal Lancaster

Nipa Thai: authentic Thai cuisine in the heart of London

As if the delights of staying at the Royal Lancaster alone are not alone, on site is the Nipa Thai restaurant, renowned for serving the most authentic Thai cuisine outside of Bangkok.

Nipa Thai proudly holds the Thai Select Award from the Thai government for its authenticity. The all-female, all-Thai kitchen team has been led by head chef Sanguan Parr for the last two decades. Her menus reflect authentic Thai cuisine, renowned for its finesse and delicacy in balancing the five key flavours: sweet, sour, spicy, bitter and salty.

I dined in style on a fabulous selection of authentic Thai cuisine from a kitchen and service team who are clearly at the top of their game. It was a superb culinary journey across a menu with some familiar favourites mixed in with some intriguing surprises.