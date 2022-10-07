Why you should visit Ilkeston in Derbyshire

The grand architecture of the buildings around Ilkeston Market Place - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Proud of its past, positive about its future, we shine a light on one of Derbyshire's largest towns

Ilkeston, in the borough of Erewash and close to the Nottinghamshire border, is one of Derbyshire’s most populated towns

Almost equidistant between the cities of Derby (ten miles) and Nottingham (eight miles) it is well connected via the M1 motorway.

Once boasting three railway stations, this was reduced to zero from the 1960s up to 2017, which meant that Ilkeston was one of the most densely-inhabited areas without a station in the country.

This was rectified on Sunday April 2 when Ilkeston Station opened to the public.

Formerly a coal mining town, Ilkeston has successfully evolved and thrived despite the closure of all its pits in the latter parts of the 20th century.

The town’s strong industrial heritage has not only endured but strengthened, with Ilkeston renowned for being a thriving centre of commerce – including iron production and textile and upholstery manufacture.

A hotbed for local sport, Ilkeston also nurtures a strong community spirit, with weekly markets in the town centre and many local events and customs, the highlight arguably being the famed and historic Ilkeston Charter Fair.

The historic Ilkeston Charter Fair is always eagerly anticipated - Credit: Richard Bradley

The town has also produced well-known public figures down the years, including serial-award-winning actor Robert Lindsay and Coronation Street stalwart William Roache – both of whom have provided interviews to Derbyshire Life in recent times.

And then there’s Samuel Taylor, the famous ‘Ilson Giant’, who towered over locals at seven feet, four inches tall.

Taylor died in 1875 and his grave in Stanton Road Cemetry was restored by the Friends of Stanton Road Cemetry Group in 2008.

Explore:

Benefiting from a £740,800 grant in 2021 secured by Erewash Borough Council from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Ilkeston’s Victoria Park is a glorious open space offering a wide range of recreational opportunities and scenic bliss as well as hosting numerous events throughout the year.

Victoria Park - Credit: Gary Wallis

Situated on High Street in Ilkeston, Erewash Museum is a wonderful place to learn about this social history of the area, with plenty to entertain the children too.

A serial award-winner, having been named Derbyshire Heritage Forum Museum of the Year in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2019, it is also free to enter.

One unusual, tongue-in-cheek attraction is Ilkeston’s now famous ‘hole in the wall’ on Bath Street, a fairly nondescript wall with a circular hole in it next to a cashpoint.

Added in the 1970s so that users of the cash machine could be confident nobody was lurking behind the wall, it has bizarrely developed a cult following and now ranks in the top five best reviewed places to visit in Derbyshire towns on TripAdvisor!

Reviews include: ‘Can get very busy and you can queue for hours, but it's worth the wait’, and ‘The city of Agra has the Taj Mahal, Paris has the Eiffel Tower and Sydney has its Opera House. But they all pale in comparison to the impact on the soul of first laying eyes on Ilkeston's Hole in the Wall.’

The local scene:

Ilkeston benefits from a close-knit community - Credit: Ashley Franklin

It was announced last month that Ilkeston has made the eight-town shortlist vying for the prestigious title of Britain in Bloom winner for 2022 in the Large Town category. This comes on the back of the town winning Gold in the East Midlands in Bloom category.

Councillor Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: ‘Our team work hard to create a beautiful, well-kept town and this is recognition for all their work. We are all very much looking forward to showcasing everything Erewash does to make Ilkeston wonderful for its people, wildlife and the environment.’

The town is up against Dunstable (Bedfordshire); Workington (Cumbria); Congleton (Cheshire); Farnham (Surrey); Portishead (Somerset); Prestatyn (Denbighshire); and Mirfield (Yorkshire).

The winner is expected to be announced in the autumn.