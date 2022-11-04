The (illustrated) darker side of Berkeley

With tales of a witch who sold her soul to the Devil, a flesh-eating toad, and murder by red-hot poker, there’s a darker side to Berkeley’s history that’s a world away from life-saving vaccines

Berkeley illustrated map, by Katie B Morgan - Credit: kbmorgan.co.uk

Berclea: Comes from the Old English for “birch lea”.

Witch: Legend of the Witch of Berkeley who sold her soul to the Devil in return for wealth. The Devil carried her away on a black horse.

Railway: There used to be a railway called the Bristol and Gloucester Railway. There is now a team – Vale of Berkeley Railway (valeofberkeleyrailway.co.uk) – aiming to reopen the Sharpness line.

Edward Jenner’s Museum: Home of the scientist and his rustic Temple of Vaccinia, the world’s first vaccination clinic.

Temple of Vaccinia, at Dr Jenner's House - Credit: kbmorgan.co.uk

Berkeley Hunt: The oldest hunt in the country, being founded in the 12th century. Hounds were kept to hunt stag and buck.

Shakespeare: The Bard may have written A Midsummers Night’s Dream for a wedding of the Berkeley family member in 1596.

Jester: Dickie Pearce, possibly the last court jester in England, died at Berkeley when he fell from the minstrels gallery in the Great Hall.

Edward II (1284-1327): The King was murdered here in 1327, legend says, by using a red-hot poker to burn his internal organs.

Poker/flagpole: Edward II (as above).

The Berkeley Arms Hotel, on Canonbury Street - Credit: kbmorgan.co.uk

Knight: It’s been said that a ghost was captured on video by a drone.

Fly: Immortalised in a stained-glass sundial in a window at Berkeley Castle.

Toad: The flesh-eating Berkeley toad. John Smith, steward of the Berkeley family, recorded local sayings and stories, including the tale of a huge toad, in the time of Henry VIII, that was fed by the local butchers.

Steward of the Berkeley family, John Smith (1567–1640), recorded local sayings and stories, including the tale of a huge toad that was fed by the local butchers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cuckoo: Jenner was elected to the Royal Society in 1789 for his work on the study of cuckoos.

Air balloon: Jenner launched a small hydrogen balloon from Berkeley Castle in 1784. It flew 10 miles to Kingscote, landed, then launched again, landing at Birdlip.

Flag of Virginia: The Berkeley plantation (originally called the Berkeley Hundred after the Berkeley Company of England) at Charles City County, on the James River, Virginia, was where the first US Thanksgiving was held in 1619.

Dr Jenner's House, Berkeley, Gloucestershire - Credit: kbmorgan.co.uk

Cow: Blossom was the name of the Gloucester cow famous for being used by Jenner in the discovery of vaccination against smallpox. Vacca is the Latin name for cow.

Bell tower: Built separately from the church in 1753. It has 10 bells, and used to ring the curfew bell at eight o’clock every night from October 10 to March 25.

Cyclamen: In the 19th century, Mrs Stackhouse, wife of Canon Stackhouse – a former vicar of Berkeley – brought home a cyclamen tuber (Cyclamen Neapolitanum), secretly, from her visit to the Vatican .

