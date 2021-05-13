Indoor arts venues open from May 17 in Sussex
- Credit: Flickr/grassrootsgroundswell
Sussex has a lively and rich cultural scene, and the re-opening of these great indoor arts venues from May 17 are sure to bring joy to the county…
Museums and heritage sites open in Sussex from May 17
There's plenty of fascinating places to visit, from big family expedition sites to romantic views of the stars.
Amberley Museum
Open from: May 19
This museum aims to preserve the industrial past of the southern area, with over 40 exhibits, including railways, former buses, and rural crafts.
amberleymuseum.co.uk
Arundel Museum
Open from: May 17
Discover the story of Arundel, from its town, the port, the castle and its people in this purpose-built, award-winning museum.
arundelmuseum.org
Bignor Roman Villa
Open from: May 21
This excavated villa has many remarkable historical aspects, with a huge site of rooms and gardens that have been unearthed.
bignorromanvilla.co.uk
Bluebell Railway
Open from: May 20
Being one of the first preserved heritage lines in the country, it has many vintage locomotives and carriages which can take you back in time through the Sussex countryside.
bluebell-railway.com
The Novium Museum
Open from: May 18
Built around the remains of a Roman bath villa, this museum celebrates the bountiful history of the Chichester District.
thenovium.org
South Downs Planetarium
Open from: May 17
Explore the galaxy's beauty with seasonal and special shows that describe what has and is happening in the solar system and beyond.
southdowns.co.uk/events
Cinemas in Sussex opening from May 17
Grab a bowl of warm buttery popcorn, sit back in a plush seat, and enjoy all the magic of the big screen.
Dukes at Komedia Brighton
Open from: May 19
Grab a quality beer or coffee and head to one of two screens at this cinema for a luxe watching experience with its ornate decor and domed ceilings.
picturehouses.com/cinema/duke-s-at-komedia
Hastings Electric Dome
Open from: May 20
Run by volunteers who help put together the cinema’s schedule, it has an eclectic schedule of old and new films.
electricpalacecinema.com
Lewes Depot
Open from: May 17
Enjoy a meal from their delectable menu of exquisite dishes at lunchtime or in the evening before watching a blockbuster or a live arts screening.
lewesdepot.org
The Picture House Uckfield
Open from: May 17
An award-winning cinema that has films for all ages from blockbusters to documentaries, with a restaurant on-site for pre or post-film dining.
picturehouseuckfield.com
Picturedrome Cinema Bognor Regis
Open from: May 17
It has reasonably priced tickets at just £3.50 for a standard seat during the week and £4.50 at the weekend. There's also a fantastic variety of films to enjoy all cased under its gorgeous architecture.
picturedromecinemas.co.uk
Worthing Dome
Open from: May 17
A Grade-II Edwardian cinema that shows a variety of mainstream and independent films, with plush red seating.
worthingdomeevents.co.uk
Galleries in Sussex open from May 17
Bask in the beauty of true art with the exhibitions and works on display at these locations.
Pallant House Gallery
Open from: May 18
It specialises in modern British art, exploring contemporary, historical and international connections and redressing imbalances in history.
pallant.org.uk
Towner Gallery Eastbourne
Open from: May 18
Showcasing modern and contemporary art from the UK and beyond, this space celebrates exciting and creative developments in this world.
townereastbourne.co.uk
Emma Mason
Open from: May 21
This family-run gallery prides itself on its showcase of work, especially in printmaking, which inspired the opening of the space to begin with.
emmamason.co.uk
De La Warr Pavilion
Open from: May 19
Located on Bexhill on Sea, it has a range of either free or reasonably-priced exhibitions which help bring communities together through culture.
dlwp.com
Charleston
Open from: May 19
It is opening back up with a bang with its exhibition of Lisa Brice’s work, which explores the lines between interior and exterior, public and private, artist and model.
charleston.org.uk