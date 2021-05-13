Published: 2:57 PM May 13, 2021

Sussex has a lively and rich cultural scene, and the re-opening of these great indoor arts venues from May 17 are sure to bring joy to the county…







Museums and heritage sites open in Sussex from May 17

There's plenty of fascinating places to visit, from big family expedition sites to romantic views of the stars.



Amberley Museum

Open from: May 19

This museum aims to preserve the industrial past of the southern area, with over 40 exhibits, including railways, former buses, and rural crafts.

amberleymuseum.co.uk



Arundel Museum

Open from: May 17

Discover the story of Arundel, from its town, the port, the castle and its people in this purpose-built, award-winning museum.

arundelmuseum.org



Bignor Roman Villa

Open from: May 21

This excavated villa has many remarkable historical aspects, with a huge site of rooms and gardens that have been unearthed.

bignorromanvilla.co.uk



Bluebell Railway

Open from: May 20

Being one of the first preserved heritage lines in the country, it has many vintage locomotives and carriages which can take you back in time through the Sussex countryside.

bluebell-railway.com



The Novium Museum

Open from: May 18

Built around the remains of a Roman bath villa, this museum celebrates the bountiful history of the Chichester District.

thenovium.org



South Downs Planetarium

Open from: May 17

Explore the galaxy's beauty with seasonal and special shows that describe what has and is happening in the solar system and beyond.

southdowns.co.uk/events



Cinemas in Sussex opening from May 17

Grab a bowl of warm buttery popcorn, sit back in a plush seat, and enjoy all the magic of the big screen.



Dukes at Komedia Brighton

Open from: May 19

Grab a quality beer or coffee and head to one of two screens at this cinema for a luxe watching experience with its ornate decor and domed ceilings.

picturehouses.com/cinema/duke-s-at-komedia



Hastings Electric Dome

Open from: May 20

Run by volunteers who help put together the cinema’s schedule, it has an eclectic schedule of old and new films.

electricpalacecinema.com



Lewes Depot

Open from: May 17

Enjoy a meal from their delectable menu of exquisite dishes at lunchtime or in the evening before watching a blockbuster or a live arts screening.

lewesdepot.org



The Picture House Uckfield

Open from: May 17

An award-winning cinema that has films for all ages from blockbusters to documentaries, with a restaurant on-site for pre or post-film dining.

picturehouseuckfield.com



Picturedrome Cinema Bognor Regis

Open from: May 17

It has reasonably priced tickets at just £3.50 for a standard seat during the week and £4.50 at the weekend. There's also a fantastic variety of films to enjoy all cased under its gorgeous architecture.

picturedromecinemas.co.uk



Worthing Dome

Open from: May 17

A Grade-II Edwardian cinema that shows a variety of mainstream and independent films, with plush red seating.

worthingdomeevents.co.uk



Galleries in Sussex open from May 17

Bask in the beauty of true art with the exhibitions and works on display at these locations.



Pallant House Gallery

Open from: May 18

It specialises in modern British art, exploring contemporary, historical and international connections and redressing imbalances in history.

pallant.org.uk



Towner Gallery Eastbourne

Open from: May 18

Showcasing modern and contemporary art from the UK and beyond, this space celebrates exciting and creative developments in this world.

townereastbourne.co.uk



Emma Mason

Open from: May 21

This family-run gallery prides itself on its showcase of work, especially in printmaking, which inspired the opening of the space to begin with.

emmamason.co.uk



De La Warr Pavilion

Open from: May 19

Located on Bexhill on Sea, it has a range of either free or reasonably-priced exhibitions which help bring communities together through culture.

dlwp.com



Charleston

Open from: May 19

It is opening back up with a bang with its exhibition of Lisa Brice’s work, which explores the lines between interior and exterior, public and private, artist and model.

charleston.org.uk