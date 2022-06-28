This Kent garden has been named one of UK's 'most Instagrammable'

This stunning garden in the grounds of one of Kent's top tourist spots has been named one of the 'most Instagrammable' in the entire country by London property developers Essential Living.

England is known for its pretty parks and looking after its public greenery, with many Brits taking the warmer weather as the perfect opportunity to indulge in some summer sun or sunbathing in their local park.

Crunching the numbers on Instagram to find how many followers and hashtags that public gardens across 66 UK cities had, it was found that Hever Castle and Gardens was the third 'most Instagrammable' with an overall score of 19.4 out of a possible 20.

Hever Castle, which was built in the 13th century, was the home of the Boleyn family, including its most famous member, King Henry VIII's second wife, Anne Boleyn. Now visitors to the castle can take a step back in time and explore the decadent and regal rooms of the ancient house before taking a stroll around the beautifully maintained gardens.

Spread over 125 acres, the gardens include the Italian Garden complete with evocative statues and the blooming Rose Garden which is home to 5,000 sweet-smelling bushes and a giant topiary chess set.

The castle has over 65,000 followers and nearly 80,000 hashtags on Instagram with users clambering to share their beautiful snapshots of their visit to the moated country estate. The page itself is beautifully curated, showcasing some stunning photography both inside the castle and plenty of enticing flora and vistas from the garden and grounds - which include a yew maze, a 38-acre lake and Japanese tea house.

The first and second place 'most Instagrammable' gardens were London's Kew Gardens and Warminster's Longleat respectively.

hevercastle.co.uk

