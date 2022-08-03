21 of the most Instagrammble locations in England

Stonehenge is one of England's most intriguing landmarks, and it certainly dazzles at sunset or on a clear night. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are so many photogenic locations to be found all over England, so we have gathered some of the most Instagram-worthy spots to help you curate a stunning feed or to elevate your family photo album.





1. Stonehenge, Wiltshire

Perhaps the most famous landmark in England outside of London, Stonehenge is an enigmatic icon of British history. The stones have stood in place for thousands of years, and it is a rather magical experience to see them in person.

Where: Near Amesbury, Wiltshire, SP4 7DE





2. Mermaid Street, East Sussex

Mermaid Street is often named one of the UK's most Instagrammed streets, and it is so easy to see why as its whimsical and historical charm and numerous great places to eat and shop will no doubt win you over.

Where: Mermaid St, Rye, East Sussex TN31 7EY





3. Painshill Park, Surrey

The very nature of Painshill Park being a 'living painting' makes it an absolutely divine location for photography. The follies, crystal grotto and beautiful bridge make stand-out images on their own, but they would also make stunning backdrops for any kind of photo, be it a selfie, group photo or dog portrait.

Where: Portsmouth Rd, Cobham, Surrey KT11 1BE





4. St Michael's Mount, Cornwall

There's an undeniable mythic quality to St Michael's Mount in Cornwall; perhaps it's because of the wild ruggedness of the island, the beautiful looming castle and a disappearing pathway that hides with the coming of the tide. Either way, discovering the charms of the island is the perfect summer day trip experience.

Where: St Michael's Mount, Marazion, Cornwall TR17 OHS





5. Tower Bridge, London

Perhaps the number one tourist spot to take a picture in England has to go to Tower Bridge, as there are over 2 million photos under #towerbridge. And really, is any trip to London complete without a selfie by the iconic bridge?

Where: Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 2UP





6. Blackpool, Lancashire

The Blackpool illuminations are famous around the world, and they usually show from the beginning of September into the new year, so there is plenty of time to get yourselves to the famous seaside town.

Discover 10 things you probably didn't know about Blackpool here.





7. Highclere Castle, Hampshire

Downtown Abbey bought this beautiful building into the spotlight all the way back in 2010, and ever since, tourists from all over the world have flocked to this country estate in north Hampshire for a photo opportunity.

Here are 5 reasons why you must visit Highclere Castle.

Where: Highclere Park, Highclere, Newbury RG20 9RN





8. Durdle Door, Dorset

Durdle Door is a stunning natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast and one of the most popular coastal destinations in the southwest of England. With this in mind visiting during summer can get hectic, so many people opt for off-peak visits to experience the beauty of the natural phenomenon in relative solitude.

Where: West Lulworth, Wareham, Dorset BH20 5PU





9. Tatton Park, Cheshire

Tatton Park is a sublime set of gardens, and perhaps the most stunning of them all is the Japanese Garden which was created by Alan de Tatton in 1910; it has also been said to be the finest example of a Japanese Garden in Europe.

Around every corner of Tatton Park is a beautiful photo opportunity, so be sure to visit at differing seasons as the gardens undergo a sort of metamorphosis as the year unfolds.

Where: Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire WA16 6SG





10. Arundel Castle, West Sussex

Dramatic drone shots or fairytale portraits, Arundel Castle will elevate any Instagram feed from drab to delightful. And if you're looking for something a little different, why not visit during one of Arundel Castle's medieval theme days for a little dress-up. Is #medievalcore a thing?

Where: Arundel Castle, High St, Arundel BN18 9LH





11. St Edward's Church, Cotswolds

Said to have been an influence on J.R.R Tolkien and his creation of the Doors of Durin from The Lord of the Rings, this magical location looks straight out of a fairytale and is a must-visit spot for any Middle-Earth or Fantasy fan in general. Click here to discover more Middle-Earth locations in England.

Where: 2 Crossways House the Square, Stow-on-the-Wold, Cheltenham GL54 1AB





12. Bath, Somerset

Bath has been a must-visit location since Roman times, thanks to the famous Roman Baths; now, it is perhaps the architecture and a dash of Jane Austen and the recent phenomenon of Bridgerton that drives troves of visitors to the stunning Somerset city.





13. Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire

Nature lovers will find themselves very much at home among the trees of Sherwood Forest. It's also the home of one of Britain's greatest folk heroes Robin Hood and traces of this legendary story can be found throughout the woodland this summer as the annual Robin Hood Festival is taking place until the end of August this year!

Where: Sherwood Forest NNR, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire NG21 9RN





14. West Gate Gardens, Kent

It goes without saying that come rain or shine; West Gate Gardens is an absolutely stunning spot for a picture. Even better if you capture a boat punting up the River Stour to add to the already aesthetically pleasing visuals.

Discover 10 reasons you should visit Canterbury here.

Where: St Peter's St, Canterbury, Kent CT1 2BQ





15. The Shambles, Yorkshire

Some of the wonky old buildings found along The Shambles in York date back to the 14th century and a packed with characters and charm. In fact, there is something vaguely reminiscent of Harry Potter in the street, which is perhaps why visitors can't get enough of the magically historic atmosphere.

Discover 5 reasons to visit York here.

Where: Shambles, York, Yorkshire YO1 7LX





16. Exmoor National Park, Devon & Somerset

Exmoor National Park is a beautifully rugged landscape where you can take in expansive views over wild moorlands and the raw rocky coastline.

Discover 8 of the best places to visit on Exmoor here.

Where: Dulverton, Devon TA22 9HL





17. Barbican Centre, London

Architecture nerds will no doubt be familiar with the Barbican Centre, which is one of the finest examples of Brutalist architecture in the city. The harsh concrete building and beautiful greenery make for some of the coolest photo backdrops.

Where: Silk St, Barbican, London EC2Y 8DS





18. The New Forest National Park, Hampshire

Iconic New Forest ponies, beautiful lush forests, stunning coast and gorgeous heathland, make the New Forest one of the most diverse and exciting natural hotspots to explore in England.

Discover some unique things to do in the New Forest here.





19. Dreamland Margate, Kent

Dreamland is one of England's most iconic seaside amusement parks as it is home to the Scenic Railway, which is the UK's oldest rollercoaster, among other fantastic rides.

Recently Dreamland became the Empire Cinema for a starring role in Sam Mendes' new film Empire of Light which features actors like Olivia Coleman, Colin Firth and more! The theme park also dazzled in the final season of the BBC hit show Killing Eve; discover the filming locations here.

Where: 49-51, Marine Terrace, Margate CT9 1XJ





20. Land's End, Cornwall

Land's End is the most westerly point in England, and for this very reason, it makes for a fun location to explore and take pictures. You have the famous sign which was first erected in the 1950s that shows you how far away you are from several landmarks, and you have the gorgeous wild coastline of Penzance that makes Cornwall a must-visit location all year round.

Where: Land's End, Sennen, Penzance TR19 7AA





21. Whitby, Yorkshire

Forever immortalised in Bram Stoker's Dracula, Whitby is a quaint seaside town packed with British charm and a dash of the gothic thanks to the haunting ruins of Whitby Abbey that loom grandly above.

Discover how you can walk in the footsteps of Dracula in Whitby here.





