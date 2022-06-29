11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Suffolk

There are so many photogenic locations to be found all over Suffolk, so we have gathered some of the most Instagram-worthy spots to help you curate a stunning feed or to elevate your family photo album.

Be sure to tag us @suffolkmag or use the hashtag #suffolkmagazine in your Instagram photos and reels to be featured on the Suffolk Magazine Instagram page; we'd love to see what you come up with!





1. The Crooked House, Lavenham

The Crooked House in Lavenham is instantly recognisable and makes for the most charming photo. And whether the wonky house is the star of the picture or the background, you can't go wrong with this one.





2. Willy Lott's Cottage, Flatford

Willy Lott's Cottage in Flatford is an iconic piece of English countryside immortalised on canvas by John Constable over a 100 years ago, perhaps the challenge for you is to capture the cottage from the same or similar angle





3. Yoxman Sculpture, Yoxford

The mighty and formidable Yoxman sculpture by Laurence Edwards stands at a staggering 26ft high and as such, it makes for a pretty epic picture especially if you stand next to him for scale!





4. Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

The Abbey Gardens burst into life in summer and provide the perfect backdrop to a selfie or group photo especially if you squeeze the gorgeous St Edmundsbury Cathedral in too. Also, this year Bury St Edmunds celebrates the belated millennium of its historic abbey, founded in 1020 by King Cnut!





5. Southwold Beach, Southwold

Southwold Beach is full of photo opportunities, you have the beautiful beach huts, the famous pier and the iconic lighthouse and some of our readers love to capture them all in Instagram reels!





6. Cavendish Village

It's undeniable that Cavendish is one of the prettiest villages in Suffolk, it has that perfect chocolate box charm with its cute and cosy pink thatched cottages and St Mary’s Church in the backdrop.





7. Thorpeness Meare, Thorpeness

The view of Thorpeness from across the Meare is delightfully quirky thanks to the House in the Clouds a former water tower turned self-catering holiday accommodation that seemingly floats above the trees. Bonus points if you capture a graceful swan swimming past.





8. Somerleyton Hall, Somerleyton

Gorgeous Jacobethan architecture, decadent interiors and stunningly arrayed gardens make Somerleyton Hall an absolute endless dream for photos, it's hard perhaps even impossible to find a spot that isn't photogenic inside and outside of the property!





9. The Scallop, Aldeburgh

Maggi Hambling's somewhat controversial Scallop sculpture has been an iconic feature of the Aldeburgh seafront since 2003 and is often photographed with a dramatic sunrise rising up out of the sea behind it for a full-on dramatic flare.





10. West Stow Anglo Saxon Village, West Stow

West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village is a unique attraction that allows you to step back in time to experience what an Anglo-Saxon village would have looked like more than 1,000 years ago! And for anyone who likes





11. Framlingham Castle, Framlingham

Framlingham Castle is certainly one of the prettiest of the castles in Suffolk and it famously inspired Ed Sheeran who was raised in Framlingham to write his hit song 'Castle on the Hill'.





If you think we have missed any of your favourite photo spots in Suffolk let us know in the comments section.





Read more of the best Suffolk content here:

10 glorious Suffolk pubs with beer gardens

12 fabulous festivals in Suffolk you won't want to miss this summer

Two Suffolk beaches have received Blue Flag status for 2022

22 unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Suffolk this summer