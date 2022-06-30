11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Surrey

There are so many photogenic locations to be found all over Surrey, so we have gathered some of the most Instagram-worthy spots to help you curate a stunning feed or to elevate your family photo album.





1. Mayfield Lavender Farm, Banstead

The famous Mayfield Lavender Farm is a 25-acre sea of heavenly, fragrant and vivid organic lavender and the perfect location for summer photos with friends and family of both the two-legged and four-legged kinds or on a solo trip.





2. Box Hill, Dorking

Jump across the Box Hill stepping stones or have a picnic atop the hill with glorious views over the Surrey countryside. Be sure to capture the beauty of nature at this beloved National Trust location, as it really does make for a memorable backdrop for photos.





3. Shere Village

It is undeniable that Shere is one of the prettiest villages in Surrey. It's the quintessential chocolate box village and has had a starring role in some of the best British romantic comedies such as The Holiday, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.





4. The Tea Terrace, Guildford

If you're looking for a breakfast or afternoon tea fit for a princess, then The Tea Terrace in Guildford is the place to go, it feels like you've been transported to a fairytale, and the pink-on-pink interior and aesthetic menu are just asking for a spot on your Instagram feed.





5. Painshill Park, Cobham

The very nature of Painshill Park being a 'living painting' makes it an absolutely divine location for photography. The follies, crystal grotto and beautiful bridge make stand-out images on their own, but they would also make stunning backdrops for any kind of photo, be it a selfie, group photo or dog portrait.





6. Crowhurst Yew tree, Crowhurst

Old, spooky and mysterious are but a few adjectives to describe the ancient Yew that dominates the churchyard at St George's Church in Crowhurst, and as such, it makes for such an intriguing picture. There's also so much history behind the Crowhurst Yew Tree, adding to its charm.





7. Banstead Woods, Banstead

Every year when bluebell season rolls around, Banstead woods becomes a glorious blue carpet, making for such a spectacular photo opportunity. Just be mindful and don't step on the delicate flowers as they take a long time to regrow if damaged.





8. Newark Priory, Ripley

The ruins of Newark Priory make for a very pretty photo, especially if captured from across the abbey stream framed by some trees.





9. RHS Wisley, Woking

RHS Wisley is one of the most beautiful gardens in the entire country, and every corner is filled with photo opportunities, especially in the height of summer when the garden is in full bloom.





10. The Sculpture Park, Farnham

With 650 different sculptures to find and, therefore, 650 different photo opportunities, The Sculpture Park in Farnham is a treasure trove of discovery and actually the world's largest all-year-round sculpture exhibition!





11. Winkworth Arboretum, Godalming

When Autumn arrives, Winkworth Arboretum becomes a kaleidoscope of fiery colours and the perfect backdrop for moody and atmospheric photos.





