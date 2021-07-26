10 of the most Instagrammable locations in Sussex

Published: 3:53 PM July 26, 2021

Inspired by the beautiful Indo-Islamic architecture of the Mughal Empire, Brighton Pavilion is one of Sussex's most instagrammble locations - Credit: Martin Robson / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sussex is home to some of the most beautiful places to take photos, and whether it's the perfect Instagram feed you're looking for or a photo to cherish for years to come, we have you covered.

Mermaid Street

Mermaid St, Rye TN31 7EY

Mermaid street was named one of the UK's most Instagrammed streets this year, and it is so easy to see why as its whimsical and historical charm and numerous great places to eat and shop will no doubt win you over.

West pier or Brighton Pier

4 Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1ET

These two iconic structures of the Brighton seafront make fantastic photos. But for extra drama try a sunrise or sunset photo shoot to capture a vibrant display of colour that encapsulates the very essence of Brighton itself.

The Upside-down house

42-43, Kings Road Arches, Brighton BN1 2LN

Upside-down house on the Brighton beachfront - Credit: Loz Pycock / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Step inside Brighton's Upside-down house for a spot of surreal fun and a fantastic memento of a fun-filled day with friends at everyone's favourite seaside city. Book your visit here.

Royal Pavilion

4/5 Pavilion Buildings, Brighton BN1 1EE

The beautiful flowers of the Regency-style garden and the grand Indo-Saracenic architecture style of Brighton Pavillion make for a great Instagram image or a beautiful portrait for the family photo album or scrapbook.

Nyman's Gardens

Nymans, Handcross, Haywards Heath RH17 6EB

The juxtaposition of ruins and flowers at Nyman's Gardens create a great aesthetic photograph. Other great photo ideas would be of friends and family enjoying a tasty picnic or action shots of the kids or grandkids running around the grounds of this beautiful National Trust garden.

Ouse Valley Viaduct

Borde Hill Ln, Haywards Heath RH17 6QP

Create an epic shot using the seemingly endless arches of this immense architectural marvel. Click here for more photo inspiration.

Seven Sisters

1-2 Coastguard Cottages, Cuckmere Haven, Seaford BN25 4AR

Any image with the Seven Sisters in the background is going to be beautiful but we think the shot of the cute coastguard cottages is hands-down one of the most iconic photos of the British coastline that everyone needs to attempt.

Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle, High St, Arundel BN18 9LH

Dramatic drone shots or fairytale portraits, Arundel Castle, will elevate any Instagram feed from drab to delightful. And if you're looking for something a little different, why not visit during one of Arundel Castles medieval theme days for a little dress up. Is #medievalcore a thing?

Charleston Farm House

Firle, West Firle, Lewes BN8 6LL

If you're after artsy bohemian and Cottagecore vibes for your Instagram feed, Charleston Farm House is a must-visit. This former home of Bloomsbury group artists Vanessa Bell (Virginia Woolf's sister) and Duncan Grant is utterly unique; the exterior is positively gorgeous in summer with luscious flowers and greenery, and the inside is filled with quirky art murals.

Blaker Street

Blaker St, Brighton BN2 0JJ

Blaker Street is a candy-coloured paradise for anyone looking for a playful and cute Instagram photo. Click here for more inspiration.

For more of the best Sussex content, subscribe to Sussex Life.