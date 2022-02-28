10 of Welwyn's most iconic buildings

Welwyn & Welwyn Garden City in 50 Buildings by Paul Rabbitts and Peter Jeffree, details the town's key buildings and delves into their intriguing stories. Hertfordshire Life picks out 10 of the best buildings, which you should visit...





1. Digswell Viaduct

To the north of Welwyn Garden City is the impressive Digswell viaduct, built between 1848 and 1850.

Also known as the Welwyn Viaduct, it carries the East Coast Line Railway over the river Mimram, giving passengers to and from London a sudden expansive view of the valley.

The 40-arch, 1,560 foot long structure was designed by Sir William Cubbit and Joseph Cubitt for the Great Northern Railway and was opened by Queen Victoria in August 1850 who was said to be so frightened of the height (100 feet) she refused to travel across. It was built at a cost of £69,397, and constructed of 13 million bricks.

Address: 32 Digswell Park Road, Digswell, Welwyn AL6 0DB

Opening Hours: 24 hours

Mill Green Museum. A mill was recorded here in the Domesday book - Credit: Picture: Danny Loo/Archant

2. Mill Green Mill

The Domesday Book recorded four mills in Hatfield, with one at Mill Green on the river Lea, so there has been milling on this site for probably over 1,000 years.

The present mill building dates from the 18th century and boasts its original, completely restored, wooden machinery. The mill stood vacant for many years, falling into a state of decay until Hatfield and District Archaeological Society stepped in and restored the building.

The mill has been in full working order since 1986 and is now part of Welwyn Hatfield Museum. It still grinds flour for sale to visitors.

On milling days, visitors can explore the mill, see the magnificent watermill in action and find out about this ancient craft from the friendly millers.

Address: Bush Hall Lane, Mill Green, Hatfield AL9 5PD

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 10am-5pm

Website: millgreenmuseum.co.uk

Once home to an eccentric inventor, Lockleys is now Sherrardswood School - Credit: Amberley Publishing

3. Lockleys of Welwyn

Lockleys of Welwyn was built in 1717 and has been a school since 1955 (today it is the independent Sherrardswood).

Lockleys’ most famous owner was the eccentric Victorian inventor George Dering, who gained an interest in telegraphy and invented a signal detector using a needle suspended to swing like a pendulum that was used by the Bank of England in its company communication system on Threadneedle Street.

Dering was interested in a range of scientific and technical subjects including electricity. He also had a fascination with the occult, witchcraft, demonology and magic.

He accumulated so many books that thousands of volumes were still in unopened shipping cartons when he died.

Another of his eccentric interests was tightrope walking, practised over the river Mimram.

Address: Lockleys Welwyn, Hertfordshire AL6 0BJ

The Wellington in Old Welwyn - once two separate pubs, it can trace the licensees back to 1325 - Credit: Amberley Publishing

4. The Wellington

Amalgamated from two medieval inns, The Swan and Boar’s Head, The Wellington in Old Welwyn says it can trace back all its licensees to 1325.

Samuel Pepys stayed at least once and in 1664 unfortunately found ‘very bad accommodation’. Its popularity grew with the establishment of the Turnpike Trust.

By 1832 daily coaches to and from London, York, Glasgow and others passed through Welwyn, and at the Wellington three carriers stopped daily.

In the 19th century, Welwyn could boast at least 10 old pubs or inns. The Wellington had its own smithy and yard which was demolished in 1927.

Today 'The Welly' remains a popular public house, hotel and restaurant mixing tradition with a contemporary approach. The riverside garden offers views over the village and neighbouring St Mary’s church.

Address: 1 High Street, Welwyn AL6 9LZ

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday 9am-11pm; Sunday 9am-10pm

Website: wellingtonatwelwyn.co.uk

Interior of the historic White Hart in Old Welwyn - Credit: Bain & Bridges

5. The White Hart

Originally a private dwelling, the White Hart became an inn in 1675, becoming Welwyn’s main coaching inn.

It was a popular overnight stop for travellers going north from London and at one point offered 14 beds and stabling for 34 horses. It was equipped to manage 80 teams of coach horses per day.

Extended in 1756, it became the home to the village courtroom where petty sessions were held for misdemeanours including theft, assault and, ironically, drunkenness.

Magistrates (local squires) met at the White Hart until the Welwyn Justices of the Peace moved to Hatfield in 1904. Other uses included a banqueting room, later used as the Village Institute.

Today, after extensive refurbishment, the White Hart is a delightful restaurant, pub and hotel. It has just announced its popular six-course tasting menu with optional drinks flight is back.

Address: 2 Prospect Place, Welwyn AL6 9EN

Website: whitehartwelwyn.co.uk

Brocket Hall, at the centre of the Victorian world, it now forms the backdrop to hole 18 on the Melbourne golf course - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

6. Brocket Hall

The most famous of the Brocket family was John Brocket, high sheriff of Hertfordshire in 1553.

By the 19th century, the house in parkland to the west of Welwyn became home to two prime ministers - Melbourne and Palmerston.

Lord Melbourne was a close advisor to the princess, then queen, Victoria, who often visited. Melbourne's wife was Lady Caroline Lamb, who had a tumultuous affair with Byron. During the Second World War the hall became a maternity hospital where more than 8,000 babies were born.

The first golf course, the Melbourne, was built on the estate in 1992, with a second, the Palmerston, in 1999. The golf club has hosted several high-level tournaments. Housed in the former hunting lodge, the Auberge du Lac restaurant is due to reopen in April.

Address: Brocket Hall, Welwyn Garden City AL8 7XH

Website: brocket-hall.co.uk

The Greek revivalist church at Ayot St Lawrence - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

7. New St Lawrence Church

Looking like an ancient Greek temple in the countryside, the 18th century 'new church' at Ayot St Lawrence was built in striking Palladian style by Nicholas Revett.

The architect was commissioned by local landowner Sir Lionel Lyde who intended it to serve as a village church and mausoleum to his wife and himself.

Sadly, their marital life was not happy and he decreed in his will that ‘what the church united in life, let it keep separate in death’. Hence the pavilions either side of the church, house, to the north, Sir Lionel's remains and, to the south, those of his wife.

Combine a visit with the nearby National Trust home of playwright George Bernard Shaw and lunch in the lovely old Brocket Arms, opposite the evocative 'old church' ruin. Shaw's Corner reopens on March 25.

Address: Shaw's Corner, Welwyn AL6 9BX

Website: nationaltrust.org.uk

The Orangery, the only remaining structure of the former Panshanger estate on Panshanger Park - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

8. Panshanger Orangery

Despite an illustrious past, Panshanger estate was ultimately condemned by the lack of an heir.

The original Cowper family seat was Cole Green Park near Hertingfordbury, built in about 1720 by Sir William Cowper. The second Earl Cowper left the house largely untouched but commissioned Capability Brown in 1756 to landscape the parkland.

The fifth Earl became the largest landowner in Hertfordshire and demolished the old house. He sought the advice of Humphrey Repton on the siting and design of a new house and yet this house was to eventually vanish like so many across the country with no heir apparent.

All that is left of Panshanger's grand buildings are remnants of the impressive orangery. The magnificent 1,000 acre Grade II* listed park remains to be enjoyed by all however and is managed by Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust.

Address: Find Panshanger Park via the Thieves Lane car park, SG14 2WN, off the A414 near Hertford

Website: hertswildlifetrust.org.uk

Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City, where a whos-who of rock bands played - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

9. The Cherry Tree (Waitrose)

How many of today's shoppers in Welwyn Garden City's Waitrose know that they are standing in the footsteps of rock gods as they browse the pak choi and olive oil?

Opened in 1921, the original wooden-structured Cherry Tree social club with associated bowling greens, gardens and dance hall was replaced in the the 1930s with the current building housing Waitrose.

It was here in the 1960s and 70s that Led Zeppelin, The Who and the Small Faces all played. Over time the pub became a Beefeater restaurant and a Waitrose in 1990.

Controversy centred over the ripping up of the adjacent bowling greens to provide the supermarket car park as dozens of citizens’ ashes had been scattered there over the years.

10. Barn Theatre

Building of Welwyn Garden City started in 1920, and within a year, with the population less than 800, the first play was staged - GB Shaw’s The Shewing-up of Blanco Posnet.

Drama proved to be a popular activity, and many groups were set up in the following years. Dr Gray, a director of the Welwyn Garden City Company was also chairman of the Theatre Society, and he financed the conversion of part of Hillside Barn to a theatre.

All the local drama groups co-operated with the Theatre Society to carry out the necessary work, and the Barn Theatre was inaugurated as a public theatre in 1932.

The theatre, now Grade II listed, carries on that passion today with regular performances.

The 78th Welwyn Youth Drama Festival runs from March 6-12.

Address: 5 Beeches Road, Cirencester GL7 1BN

Website: barntheatre.co.uk