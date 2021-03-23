Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly

Win

Published: 5:17 PM March 23, 2021

To experience all that Scilly has to offer we’ve teamed up the Islands’ Partnership to offer one lucky Devon Life reader the chance to win a holiday for two on St Mary’s worth £1,000!



You’ll board Skybus with Isles of Scilly Travel from Lands’ End Airport and stay two nights at the award-winning 16th Century Star Castle Hotel (star-castle.co.uk) in a garden room with sea view. Located on the Garrison, this family-owned hotel was built in the reign of Elizabeth I in the shape of an eight-pointed star and remains fully intact and steeped in history to this day.

Star Castle, St Mary's - Credit: Mark Bolton



The cosy bar was once the dungeon, the Castle restaurant housed the officers’ mess and there are three tiny guardhouses outside that make perfect cosy boltholes for single travellers.



The hotel is renowned for its excellent cuisine, from seafood, and meat – sourced almost exclusively from Cornwall - to local produce grown within the islands’ temperate climate.



Closing date is April 22, 2021.

The holiday must be taken before October 31, 2021, and is subject to availability. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for a cash prize. The prize is for two people.