12 beautiful photographs of Jacob's Ladder in the Peak District

Published: 5:01 PM May 16, 2021

A trek up one of the most popular paths in the Peak District rewards you with some fantastic views, as this collection of photographs illustrate.

Jacob's Ladder is a ladder leading to heaven that was featured in a dream to the biblical figure, who is is regarded as a Patriarch of the Israelites. The parable has significance to all three major Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

This famous footpath is situated on Kinder Scout’s southern slopes and runs from the old Packhorse Bridge, known as Yongate and located about 1 mile west of Upper Booth, to Edale Cross at a height of 1775 ft (541m). The original steps of this pathway were cut into the hillside during the 17th century by Jacob Marshall, a resident of Edale Head House and there are no known religious links to the route.

In 1987 the Manpower Services Commission built a stone paved staircase along the path of Jacob's Ladder, over recent years the official Pennine Way route to Kinder Downfall has been diverted along Jacob’s Ladder in order to reduce erosion of the plateau.

Access to the foot of Jacob's Ladder can be made along the Pennine Way trail from Edale railway station or from the public car park at Barber Booth.

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Matthew Lawson

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Molly Stannard

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Peter Buckley

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Adam Molnar

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Ben Linton

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: David Wragg

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: David Wragg

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Emma Richardson

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Gary Storey

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Gav Grayson

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Josh Land

Jacob's Ladder - Credit: John Wordsworth



