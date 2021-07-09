Escape the rain this summer at Kent's driest seaside towns

Published: 12:35 PM July 9, 2021

If you're worried that the infamously unpredictable Great British weather is going to put a dampener on your staycation plans this year, fear not, online booking company Hoo has found out the driest Seaside towns in the country. And Kent unsurprisingly has a whole bundle of great coastal locations that could very well get you that rain-free holiday or day trip this summer.

Hoo, Co-founder Adrian Murdock, said, “If last summer taught us anything, it’s that we don’t have to board a plane to have an outstanding holiday by the beach, and many of us will be rediscovering just how much Britain has to offer in this respect. Of course, the one spanner in the works of a great staycation is often the British weather, and a week of rain can really dampen the holiday mood.

The good news is that the vast majority of British seaside towns are home to below-average levels of rainfall, and so fingers crossed it turns out to be a great couple of months ahead. But a trip to the seaside wouldn’t be the same without a little bit of drizzle, and if the worst comes to the worst, another British institution can provide refuge while it rains - the pub.”

Herne Bay

Herne Bay is the driest seaside town in Kent, but if that alone can't convince you to take a vacation or a day trip to this oft-forgotten seaside gem, perhaps 10 more reasons why you should visit Herne Bay will.

Stay at Montague House, Evening Tide or the Aqua Bay guest house.

Margate

Margate has been popular with holidaymakers since the 18th century and is still one of the most popular seaside destinations in Kent and perhaps England as a whole. There's plenty to do, from exploring the latest exhibitions at the Turner Contemporary to wandering along the promenade or why not read our guide on what to do in Margate for more inspiration.

Stay at the Sands Hotel or The Burlington guest house.

Ramsgate

A beautiful royal harbour, lovely sandy beaches from which you can spot France on a clear day, and plenty of interesting things to see and do around town, Ramsgate is a great place to spend a day, weekend or longer in. If you're stumped about where to eat or what to do while in town, read our Ramsgate town guide.

Stay at Hotel de Ville, The Royal Harbour Hotel or Albion House Ramsgate.

Broadstairs

Home to the wildly popular Viking Bay and some great links to history, including a certain victorian novelist, there is much to explore at Broadstairs. For more inspiration, find out the 9 reasons you should visit Broadstairs

Stay at Royal Albion Hotel, Copperfields Guest House or The Guesthouse Broadstairs.

Whitstable

World-famous for its Oysters, every foodie should have Whitstable on their travel wishlist, and with that in mind, read our town guide to Whitstable, which has a list of some of the hottest spots for Epicureans to enjoy.

Stay at the Marine Hotel, The Crescent Turner or a converted Fisherman’s Hut.

Folkestone

Folkestone is fast becoming a must-visit seaside town, with the exciting Creative Quater, an urban village of pioneering artists of all different disciplines from painters to web designers to fantastic foodie spots sure to delight even the most diverse palates. And just in case you needed any more reasons to visit one of the most exciting creative hubs in Kent, here are 10 reasons you must visit Folkestone.

Stay at Wards Hotel, The Relish or The View Hotel Folkestone.

Deal

This former fishing and mining town is full of heritage and has a burgeoning food and arts scene. Deal is also closer to Calais than London, which offers visitors from the big smoke a chance to get away from the rat race for a while.

Stay at The Royal Hotel, Three Compasses or The Rose.

