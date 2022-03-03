Kent named a top spring staycation destination for nature lovers and flower spotting

Looking for the perfect staycation location to enjoy the best of Spring's floral displays? Look no further than Kent which has found itself at number 2 in HomeToGo's top 5 spring flower spotting staycation list!

HomeToGo compiled this study by comparing the number of public gardens with early blooms on show, their variety of spring flowers, and the median price per night for a holiday home in the area which is at £43.81 in Kent!

“We’re excited to release this guide to help staycationers find the perfect place in which to enjoy nature during the spring season,” says Eleanor Moody, UK Market Manager at HomeToGo. “The demand for domestic destinations remains strong in the UK market, with rural cottages reigning as an accommodation of choice for travellers opting to spend their holidays closer to home."

"Dog-friendly lettings are also particularly popular, with 38% of all searches in 2022 so far via hometogo.co.uk using the ‘pets allowed’ filter. Holidaymakers travelling with their canine companions will be pleased to know that plenty of the gardens included in this study allow dogs on leads.”

Cheerful and romantic blossoms at Doddington Place Gardens - Credit: HomeToGo / Getty Images

Here are 9 great places to see Spring flowers in Kent:

1. Emmets Garden

Where: Ide Hill, Sevenoaks TN14 6BA

What to look out for: tulips, bluebells, cherry blossoms, crown imperials, rhododendrons, azaleas and so much more

2. Great Comp Garden

Where: Comp Ln, St Mary's Platt, Sevenoaks TN15 8QS

What to look out for: Great Comp's annual Spring Fling Plant Fair on 10th April 2022

3. Hever Castle and Gardens

Where: Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG

What to look out for: Over 60,000 daffodils and 40,000 tulips blooming!

4. Hole Park Estate

Where: Benenden Rd, Rolvenden, Cranbrook TN17 4JA

What to look out for: daffodils, bluebells, magnolias, blossom, tulips and more

5. Ightham Mote

Where: Mote Rd, Ivy Hatch, Sevenoaks TN15 0NT

What to look out for: bluebells, hazel flowers, orchids, wood anemone, foxgloves, celandine, lady’s smock and more.

Leeds Castle is a vision of beauty during Springtime - Credit: HomeToGo / Getty Images

6. Leeds Castle

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

What to look out for: Daffodils, Narcissi, Anemones, Azaleas, Rhododendrons, Tulips and more

7. Scotney Castle

Where: Lamberhurst, Tunbridge Wells TN3 8JN

What to look out for: Garden Tours every Tuesday and Thursday to discover how the garden changes through the seasons

8. Doddington Place Gardens

Where: Church La, Sittingbourne ME9 0BB

What to look out for: many different varieties of rhododendrons and azaleas

9. Sissinghurst Castle Gardens

Where: Biddenden Rd, Cranbrook TN17 2AB

What to look out for: Morning Garden Tours on April 27th, May 4th and May 14th between 9.30 am to 11 am before the garden opens for the day





