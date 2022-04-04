Margate has a starring role in Killing Eve season 4

Pam (Anjana Vasan) and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) take a trip to Margate. The iconic theme park Dreamland can be seen in episode 4 - Credit: BBC America/Anika Molnar

Killing Eve is known for its globetrotting spy shenanigans but for the fourth and final season, the hit BBC drama turned to Kent's very own seaside town Margate as a major shooting location.

In a major storyline in Season 4, Konstatin a handler for the mysterious organisation called The 12 takes Pam, a young mortician under his wing. The two travel to Kent's famous seaside town Margate to take in all the sights and transform her into a ruthless assassin, naturally.

Pam (Anjana Vasan) takes a break from assassin training to enjoy the sights and sounds of Margate's Dreamland theme park - Credit: BBC America/Anika Molnar

A trip to Margate is never complete without visiting Dreamland, the iconic amusement park that first opened all the way back in 1880. It's home to so many spectacular rides but perhaps most famously the Grade II listed The Scenic Railway, which is the oldest rollercoaster in the UK! It's no surprise then that Konstantin and Pam find themselves exploring Dreamland, from sampling candyfloss and enjoying fairground rides to dining in the retro Roller Room.

Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) treats Pam (Anjana Vasan) to a milkshake at the Roller Room in Dreamland, Margate - Credit: BBC America

During her sojourn at the seaside, Pam stays at the famous Nayland Rock Hotel which has been operating since 1885 and claims to be the only hotel on the beach in Thanet. In another scene, the aspiring assassin's training gets underway on Margate Harbour Arm where the keenest of eyes would be able to spot Mrs Booth the Shell Lady sculpture in the background.

And it wasn't just Konstantin and Pam enjoying the splendour of the Kent coastline, master assassin Villanelle and MI6 agent Carolyn Martens both end up going to Cuba...but it's actually Cliftonville in Margate for a showdown. The actors were spotted last July filming in front of the Cliftonville Lido sign that had been transformed into Cuban street art, and it's always exciting to see how places close to home can masquerade as exotic locations half a world away!

Killing Eve is currently airing on Saturday at 9.15 pm on BBC One or streaming on-demand on BBC iPlayer.





