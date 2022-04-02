5 of the best places to stay in and around the Lake District

Forget airport queues and lost luggage, Lancashire and the Lakes have so many options for a perfect spring or summer getaway.

English Lakes Hotels

English Lakes own two beautiful hotels in the Lake District world heritage site - Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa on the shores of Windermere, and The Wild Boar in the nearby Gilpin Valley. They also have the Midland in Morecambe, with spectacular art deco architecture and amazing views over the bay, plus Lancaster House, the perfect place from which to explore the historic city of Lancaster.

There's plenty to enjoy at each site, from health club facilities, including an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna and fully equipped gym at Lancaster House and Low Wood Bay, to a stunning sun terrace - the perfect place for cocktails at the Midland and cosy roaring log fires at the Wild Boar.

Various sites, englishlakes.co.uk

Linthwaite House

This contemporary country house hotel in the heart of the Lake District is set in 14 acres of established gardens and well-maintained private woodland grounds. A haven for foodies, it is home to Simon Rogan’s relaxed restaurant, Henrock. It has a frequently changing à la carte menu inspired by the chef's travels around the world, and using produce from Simon’s own farm, Our Farm, in the Cartmel Valley.

There is plenty for guests to do around Linthwaite’s beautiful grounds. Try your hand at a game of boules or do battle with a giant outdoor chessboard. Take a stroll along walking trails while admiring the local fauna, flora and sculptures, or go for a cycle and explore the village of Bowness-on-Windermere. They also have a private tarn where two rowing boats are available to guests, and some rooms are dog-friendly.

Crook Rd, Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere LA23 3JA, leeucollection.com/UK/linthwaite-house

Absoluxe

Get away from it all in four individual luxury suites in the heart of Kirkby Lonsdale. Opened just before lockdown, each suite is themed around a different corner of the globe, each with luxury bathrooms and smart technology. Business is booming with couples looking for romantic UK breaks.

Kirkby Lonsdale is a great place to see on foot, and the central location means it's a great choice for those who want to walk around the town and hike in the local area.

The suites are available for one night or longer breaks.

4 Main Street, Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria, LA6 2AE, absoluxesuites.co.uk

Armathwaite Hall

Set in the secluded splendour of 400 acres of deer park and woodland, bordered by the calming waters of Bassenthwaite Lake and framed by the dramatic Skiddaw Mountain and Lake District Fells, Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa is as romantic as the surrounding countryside.

As one of the original stately homes of England, it is the perfect location for a truly relaxing spa break. The team offers a personalised spa experience, with an extensive range of treatments and therapies designed to enhance all aspects of wellbeing and relaxation.

Bassenthwaite Lake, Keswick, Cumbria, CA12 4RE, armathwaite-hall.com

Another Place, Ullswater

There is so much to do at this Lake District family favourite, with an Ofsted-registered kids' zone, run by qualified DBS-checked staff. Indoor and outdoor activities make the most of the environment, with sessions for bush craft and orienteering skills. There's also a safari tent for older children, and families can get together as a team with activities including, archery, kayaking and wild swimming. There’s also an indoor pool, spa and gym.

Choose from traditional rooms, or, from July 1, a collection of new rooms including a treehouse with floor-to-ceiling views of the lake and six handcrafted oak shepherd huts with stargazing roofs over freestanding double beds, including three family huts with bunk rooms. Many rooms are dog-friendly, too.

The Lake, Rampsbeck Grange, Watermillock, Penrith, Cumbria, CA11 0LP, https://another.place