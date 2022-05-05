5 places to stay for an active summer break in the Lake District

The Lake District is arguably the best location for an active summer holiday in the UK and it can boast of some of the most luxurious accommodation that you can find anywhere.

The stunning spa facilities at Brimstone Hotel - Credit: Brimstone Hotel

Brimstone Hotel, Ambleside

Arc’teryx kit hire, spa access and treats 24/7 as standard…

All guests staying at Brimstone Hotel enjoy complimentary top of the range Arc’teryx outdoor kit hire, Brimstone Spa access and Reading Room treats 24/7, as standard, plus the Langdale Estate has brilliant walking and cycling routes right from the door. Pack light, borrow waterproofs, rucksacks, walking boots when you get there and hit the fells, return to soothe tired legs and feet in the spa and finish off the day with complimentary beer, wine and nibbles in your luxurious suite or on your private terrace. Outdoor experts can be arranged – everything from paddleboard lessons, to walking and cycling guides.

www.brimstonehotel.co.uk

Rooms with breath-taking views at The Waternook - Credit: The Waternook

Waternook, Ullswater

Private lake frontage, 27 private acres and an adventure concierge service

Waternook is a luxury destination offering two stunning exclusive-use properties within a private 27-acre estate, complete with half a mile of its own private lake frontage on Ullswater. Not only are wild swimming, paddleboarding, canoeing and kayaking easily accessible at Waternook, it has an optional menu of concierge services too, including personal mountain guides, wellness therapists, speedboat tours of the lake, flying lessons, wild swimming, kayak and SUP instructors, country pursuits, fishing guides and personal chefs, so guests can curate their own idyllic active break.

www.waternookonullswater.com

The proximity of Lake Windermere means outdoor activities are on your doorstep at Storrs Hall - Credit: Storrs Hall

Storrs Hall Hotel, Bowness-on-Windermere

Shelter building, fire making, marshmallow toasting and a luxe suite by the lake

Storrs Hall stands on the shores of England’s largest lake in 17 acres of its own private grounds. It has private lake access and can arrange a host of activities including paddleboard, kayak and canoe adventures from its jetty, cruise tours of the lake, clay pigeon shooting, archery, axe throwing and even shelter building, fire making and marshmallow toasting. Its luxurious Lakeside Suites are vast in size with outdoor Japanese-style cedar wood hot tubs, private terraces and calming interiors – all just a very short walk from the water. Or guests can stay right over the water in The Boathouse.

www.storrshall.com

Stunning food and food is on offer at The Yan in Grasmere - Credit: FUSIONIC LIMITED/The Yan

The Yan, Grasmere

Helvellyn from the door and the Lake District’s best comfort food

The Yan is a ‘bistro with beds’ at the foot of the fells just outside the idyllic village of Grasmere and it’s one of the best places to eat in the Lake District – renowned for its comfort food. The Yan is designed for walkers, with its relaxed home-from-home vibe, stove and flag floors and it welcomes muddy boots, dogs and kids warmly. You can walk Helvellyn and Helm Crag right from the door and return to The Yan’s famous Shepherd’s Pie and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Everything is pickled, preserved, smoked, baked and cooked from scratch right down to the ketchup. The bedrooms are chic and cosy and the views are pretty amazing too.

www.theyan.co.uk

Enjoy the night sky in a special stargazing room at the Victorian House Hotel - Credit: Victorian House Hotel

Victorian House Hotel, Grasmere

A heated boot room, a bike wash and a Basics shop ideal for outdoor lovers

Victorian House Hotel is set in the heart of picture-perfect Grasmere village and was created for those that love the outdoors. It offers guests a heated boot room with allocated lockers and washing and drying facilities, free cycle storage, a Muc Off Bike Wash, and ‘The Basics’ – the hotel’s mini shop for cyclists and walkers, which stocks essentials including inner tube and air cannister supplies, sunscreen, chamois cream and protein bars. It’s ideally located for some of the very best cycling the Lake District has to offer, including the Fred Whitton Round and ‘The Struggle.’

There's also a special stargazing room where you can take advantage of the low light pollution in the area and spot the constellations by night and enjoy the views by day.

www.victorianhousehotel.co.uk