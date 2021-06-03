Published: 7:26 PM June 3, 2021

Online holiday home site, Sugar and Loaf have reviewed 120 mountains across the UK on Instagram and found that the Lake District has three of the most popular locations for peaks on the social media site.



Snowdon is the most Instagrammable mountain, topping the charts with more than 386,000 photos featuring the hashtag, and the majority of the top ten is dominated by peaks in Scotland and Wales.



However, the remainder of the list is well represented by summits in the North West of England, with three situated in the Lake District National Park.

The hashtag for #ScafellPike near Wastwater was found to have been used 70,583 times, breath-taking #Helvellyn, to the north of Ambleside was used 67,063 times and #Catbells, situated on the western shore of Derwentwater, was used on 44,253 occasions.



Further south, in Lancashire, the iconic #PendleHill made the top ten with 45,026 instances of the hashtag found on Instagram.

