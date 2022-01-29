5 romantic places to spend Valentine's day in the Lake District

The landscape in the Lake District will never fail to stir the heart. Here’s our list of the loveliest places to propose, or simply have a romantic outing with your loved one.

St Oswald's Church in Grasmere village - Credit: John Cocks

Grasmere

Paradise. The word used by poet William Wordsworth to describe Cumbrian village Grasmere. He set up home at Dove Cottage in 1799 with his sister, Dorothy, who later said her time there was ‘the very happiest of my life’. A visit to the humble cottage today will leave you in a bubble of 200-year-old memories: find peace and inspiration in the garden-orchard and enjoy Grasmere Vale from a viewing platform at the new and expanded museum, due to open in spring.

High Sweden Bridge and Scandale Beck - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

High Sweden Bridge

The 17th-century packhorse High Sweden Bridge, which not only passes above the picturesque Scandale Beck, also comes armed with gorgeous views over Lake Windermere. A favourite spot to propose, according to the Lake District National Park authority, or to enjoy a gentle stroll – simply pack your picnic, park up in Ambleside and set off on a circular tour of the Lake District.

Wastwater - Credit: Beth Kenney

Wasdale

Home to towering mountains and the deepest lake in England, UNESCO World Heritage Site Wasdale is overflowing with romantic scenery. Climb England’s highest mountain Scafell Pike, take in the breath-taking backdrops from the summit of Pillar and visit St Olaf’s Church, England’s smallest church.

Reflections At Ashness Landing Stage, Derwentwater - Credit: John Cobham

Derwentwater

It doesn’t get much more romantic than an afternoon on a rowing boat, and Derwentwater allows you to hire your own and head out onto the gentle ripples of the lake. If you want something more relaxing, you can head over to Friar's Crag and enjoy the beautiful views from the famous bench.

The Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway - Credit: The Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway

Ravenglass

The pretty coastal village of Ravenglass,is a lovely spot to enjoy the sights on a railway journey on the Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway. It is here where the Rivers Mite, Irt and Esk converge to create an estuary and provides a perfect location to see a stunning sunset.

