Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Lancashire

person

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 4:17 PM February 25, 2021   
Springtime in Lytham

Springtime in Lytham - Credit: Bernie Blackburn

After the fleeting appearance of snowdrops and bluebells in the Spring, we sometimes to take the sight of daffodils for granted.

William Wordsworth certainly loved the flower, and perhaps the most famous spot for daffodils in Britain is Dora’s Field in Rydal Mount which the writer created in memory of his daughter.

You can also find spot daffodils at some of the most iconic spots in the county: Lytham Green and Astley Hall to name a few.

Wild daffodils have narrow, grey-green leaves and the familiar daffodil-shaped flower: pale yellow petals surrounding a darker yellow trumpet.

Send us your photos of Lancashire and Lake District daffodils at photocomp@lancashirelife.co.uk

Springtime in Lytham

Springtime in Lytham - Credit: Bernie Blackburn

Astley Hall

Astley Hall - Credit: Chris Newman

Daffodils in Lytham

Daffodils in Lytham - Credit: Peter Ainsworth

Blacko Park and Towe

Blacko Park and Tower - Credit: Kathleen Taylor

Daffodils in Dunsop Bridge

Daffodils in Dunsop Bridge - Credit: Brian Taylor

dog daffodils

Ellie Mae, Great Harwood - Credit: Vaughan Whitaker

Minature Daffodils and Lytham Windmill

Minature Daffodils and Lytham Windmill - Credit: John Cobham

Parish Church of St James, Accrington

Parish Church of St James, Accrington - Credit: Karol Gajewski

Restful Spring, Kirkby Lonsdale

Restful Spring, Kirkby Lonsdale - Credit: Alf Myers

Rufford Old Hall in Spring

Rufford Old Hall in Spring - Credit: John Cobham

Spring in Dolphinholme

Spring in Dolphinholme - Credit: Karol Gajewski

daffodil

Spring in Preston - Credit: Tony Worral


Lancashire Life

