12 beautiful photographs of daffodils in Lancashire
Published: 4:17 PM February 25, 2021
After the fleeting appearance of snowdrops and bluebells in the Spring, we sometimes to take the sight of daffodils for granted.
William Wordsworth certainly loved the flower, and perhaps the most famous spot for daffodils in Britain is Dora’s Field in Rydal Mount which the writer created in memory of his daughter.
You can also find spot daffodils at some of the most iconic spots in the county: Lytham Green and Astley Hall to name a few.
Wild daffodils have narrow, grey-green leaves and the familiar daffodil-shaped flower: pale yellow petals surrounding a darker yellow trumpet.
