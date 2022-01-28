5 romantic places to spend Valentine's day in Lancashire

It’s true what they say...Lancashire is the county of love and what better place to spend Valentine’s Day? Here’s our list of the loveliest places to propose, or simply have a romantic outing with your loved one.

Hoghton Tower - Credit: Pics; John Cocks

Hoghton Tower

Home to the de Hoghtons and descended directly from Harvey de Walter, one of William the Conqueror’s companions, the pretty Grade I listed manor house sits atop a hill in the Preston countryside. George V and Queen Mary are just one pair of lovers to have been entertained here, while William Shakespeare also paid a visit. So why not explore the historic treasure of love?

Sunset at Central Pier, Blackpool. - Credit: Peter McGuire

Blackpool

Why not climb the Blackpool Tower for a breath-taking panoramic spot at 380ft to propose (complete with proposal package including bottle of champagne, bouquet of flowers and Belgian chocolates) Dip your toes in the sand, wander down the pier and watch the sunset. One thing’s for sure – you won’t be leaving without a Kiss me Quick! hat.

Crook O’ Lune - Credit: Graham Partington

Lune Valley

There’s no shortage of glorious countryside here: a magnet for walkers, fishers, horse riders and picnic-ers, just a short drive or cycle out of Lancaster, along the River Lune and bordering the equally beautiful Forest of Bowland and the Yorkshire Dales. The picturesque Crook O’Lune, perched on the river, was once described by poet Thomas Gray as having ‘every feature which constitutes a perfect landscape’.

Rainbow in Bowland - Credit: John Lenehan

Bowland

Is there anywhere more romantic than a designated area of natural beauty? Escape to the Forest of Bowland for a moment of calm, for wildlife-watching and a romantic stroll through the picturesque villages. Stargaze in the dark sky discovery site around the village of Slaidburn, enjoy a lazy wander around Hornby Castle or stretch your legs further up Beacon Fell or Jeffrey Hill.

A selection of Mr Fitzpatrick's products on the shelves - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Rossendale

If it’s a day out with character you want, Rossendale is your place. The charming and greatly hospitable cluster of towns and villages offers glorious walks in the South Pennine Hills, independent traders, local foods and handfuls of heritage. Explore the romantic age of steam at the East Lancashire Railway, head for a drink at Mr Fitzpatrick’s temperance bar in Rawtenstall (the UK’s last),.