Published: 8:42 AM March 4, 2021

Spring time in Lancashire is our favourite season of the year; we have so many places to walk and enjoy the beautiful countryside and there are many ways we can witness the the wildlife in the county, such as the song thrush.

There is also an explosion of colour with flowers such as snowdrops, bluebells and daffodils.

How many of these spring scenes in Lancashire can you recognise?

Share and challenge your friends to beat your score.