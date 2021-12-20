Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District

Win

The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature. - Credit: Landal Darwin Forest

We are offering one lucky family the chance to win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest.

The Derbyshire Peak District is bursting with majestic landscapes, stunning views, stately homes and family attractions and we are offering one lucky family the chance to enjoy a holiday in this picturesque area in the heart of England.

Landal Darwin Forest is an award-winning lodge holiday park set in beautiful surroundings, and is an ideal location from which to explore this fantastic area.

Whether you want peace and tranquility on a romantic break, action packed adventures or fantastic local attractions for entertaining friends and family, Landal Darwin Forest provides the perfect base from which to explore.

Fantastic on-site facilities including a restaurant, swimming pool, gym, spa and beauty rooms. - Credit: Landal Darwin Forest

Situated between Matlock and Bakewell, Landal Darwin Forest is one of the UK’s top holiday parks; having won Gold at the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature.

The park combines luxury self-catering holiday accommodation with fantastic on-site facilities including a restaurant, swimming pool, gym, spa and beauty rooms.

For the younger members of the family, Little Monkeys indoor play centre will provide hours of fun and entertainment, while the Activity Den is perfect for older children with pool tables and a games room to keep them entertained.

There are also sporting activities to try onsite, a tennis court, mini golf and an abundance of footpaths and cycling trails.

The Trim Trak obstacle course is very popular with families as is the orienteering course and woodland walk.

Lodges are available with one, two, three or four bedrooms and spa lodges also include an outdoor hot tub. All lodges include a large veranda with outdoor furniture from which to enjoy the spectacular forest landscape.

There are also a number of pet-friendly lodges.