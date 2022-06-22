Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

An illustrated guide to Slad, Gloucestershire

Logo Icon

Katie B Morgan

Published: 6:00 PM June 22, 2022
Updated: 8:10 PM June 22, 2022
Cider with Rosie, by Laurie Lee

Cider with Rosie, by Laurie Lee - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

The Gloucestershire village made famous by author Laurie Lee is a haven for wildlife 

SLAD 

Points of interest on Katie B Morgan’s map: 

An illustrated map of Slad, Gloucestershire

An illustrated map of Slad, Gloucestershire - Credit: Katie B Morgan, kbmorgan.co.uk

Cider flagon: Slad is the village at the centre of Cider with Rosie, written by Laurie Lee, who lived, drank and is buried here. 

Rosebank: Laurie Lee, his mother and six siblings moved to Bank Cottage in 1917. 

Books: Water Over Stone, by poet Francis Horovitz; Midsummer Morning Jog Log, by Michael Horovitz; Earth is Our Business, by Polly Higgins (Scottish barrister, author and environmental lobbyist, who tried to create a law to criminalise ecological damage). 

Badger with coat on: Fence posts on Swift’s Hill were painted by a local artist to oppose the Government badger cull. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A true Kingsholm legend
  2. 2 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
  3. 3 The Best Beer Gardens in Hertfordshire
  1. 4 Castle Carr - Yorkshire’s mysterious hidden garden
  2. 5 Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchcliffes worth £500
  3. 6 13 of the prettiest beaches in Suffolk
  4. 7 Win a £500 VIP Ladies Day at Thirsk Races
  5. 8 Win a relaxing four-day retreat in Devon, plus other goodies
  6. 9 Win an original watercolour painting of Hadleigh Castle
  7. 10 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire

Bulls Cross: A three-hectare common, famous for being mentioned in Cider with Rosie. It was once a wide, bare area of ground with a hangman’s gibbet, which would have easily been seen from a good way away. One of the roads passing by is an ancient salt way. 

The Woolpack: Popular, unspoilt independent country pub. 

Tiny snails: A rare snail, Lauria sempronii, lives between Swift’s Hill and Laurie Lee Wood. 

Wild orchids: Over 13 species of wild orchid can be seen on Swift’s Hill. 

Racehorse: Tom George Racing stables are based near Slad. 

Signposts: Laurie Lee Wildlife Way. A five-mile circular walk with poetry posts. 

Snow’s Farm: Nature reserve at the head of the Dillay Valley. It links Frith Wood and Swift’s Hill to make a circular walk. 

Frith Wood: ‘Frith’ is a Saxon word meaning ‘wooded enclosure’. The ancient wood became a Gloucestershire Wildlife Nature Reserve in 1987. In the 1700s, Benjamin Hyett built an Arcadian retreat called Pan’s Lodge in the wood; all that can be seen now is a mound. 

Swifts: Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust bought Swift’s Hill from Mr FR Elliott in 1967. 

Redding Wood: Leading to Catswood. 

Laurie Lee Wood: This nature reserve – previously called Trantershill Plantation – was bought by Laurie Lee in the 1950s, then sold by his daughter Jessy to the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust. 

Prints and cards of Katie B Morgan's maps and other illustrations are available to buy from her website: kbmorgan.co.uk

Rural Slad Valley in the Cotswolds, Slad, Gloucestershire, Cotswolds, UK

Slad Valley, Gloucestershire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gravestone of Laurie Lee - Author of Cider with Rosie

Gravestone of Laurie Lee in Slad - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Apples, box of apples and pitcher of fresh apple juice on wooden table with garden background. Harve

Cider with Rosie was written by Slad boy Laurie Lee - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUBSCRIBE to Cotswold Life to see one of Katie B Morgan's illustrated guides every month.

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

Sandy beach at Paignton in South Devon.

Devon Life

12 fab things to do in Paignton

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Jeremy Clarkson with Kaleb Cooper

Cotswold Life

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper on balancing fame, farming and family...

Melanie Jones

Logo Icon
HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace

Cornwall Life

20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
Two adult ospreys on a nest in Poole Harbour in Dorset

Dorset Magazine

Watch: First osprey chicks to hatch in Dorset since 1847

Helen Stiles

Author Picture Icon