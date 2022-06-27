Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
More sculptures planned for the waterside at Mercia Marina

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 5:40 PM June 27, 2022
The Neptune sculpture at Mercia Marina 

The Neptune sculpture at Mercia Marina - Credit: Mercia Marina

The UK’s largest inland marina has announced an annual international sculpture prize to celebrate both established and up-and-coming artists.

The launch was marked with the unveiling of a three-metre-high oak carving of Neptune, created by Derbyshire artist Alistair Farson, the latest of several art installations by artists such as Simon Gudgeon, Ted Edley and Beatrice Hoffman commissioned by the marina.

The sculpture competition limited to five shortlisted applicants, a prize of £10,000 will be paid to the winning artist – one of the most valuable sculpture prizes available, with the marina’s owners pledging to purchase the first-placed piece and 
install it permanently on site.

John Thornton, principal shareholder of Mercia Marina, said: ‘Our beautiful and tranquil location lends itself perfectly to sculpture. We’ve already commissioned several exceptional pieces, but we’re keen to install more to create a destination not only for boating, holiday lodges, shopping and relaxation, but as a champion of the arts.’ 

All the entries will be displayed between September 10 and 11, where a judging panel will choose an outright winner.

