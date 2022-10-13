Are these are the most haunted places in the UK?

Just in time for Halloween, holiday lettings company holidaycottages.co.uk has revealed the eight spookiest hot spots across the UK for some spooky inspiration.

So, if you’re looking for a spine-tingling experience, consider visiting the following locations but make sure you watch your back…you never know what’s lurking in the dark!

A spokesperson from holidaycottages.co.uk said, “The spooky season is a popular time all over the UK, and it’s exciting to see how many haunted hot spots there are to visit across the country. It’s a fun, yet frightening, way to explore Great Britain’s history whilst taking in some of its most beautiful architecture - that’s if you can keep your eyes open!”

Spooky season is upon us, and search terms such as ‘haunted places to stay in England’ (+200%) and ‘most haunted places in England’ (+5000%) have seen a huge increase over the past 12 months, but where are the best destinations for thrill-seekers to experience some ghostly goings-on?





1. Pendle Hill, Lancashire

The views from atop Pendle Hill are rather impressive but tread lightly, for rumours of witchcraft and devil worship saturate the area, and visitors have been said to feel leftover echoes of rage and anger while in the vicinity.

It was thought that hill was the hub of a group of 12 Witches known as the Pendle Witches, who stood trial for ten murders back in the 17th century. It is perhaps one of Britain's most famous witch trials,





2. Jamaica Inn, Cornwall

Jamaica Inn in Cornwall is famous for its dark history of smuggling, so much so that it inspired the novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier.

Naturally, the former coach house's haunted nature is also very much linked to its smuggling past, as it is believed that the ghosts of a highwayman and a murdered smuggler wander through the pub. Sometimes people also hear old cornish muttered in the bar area or phantom horse hooves out in the courtyard.





3. Blickling Hall, Norfolk

Blickling Hall in Norfolk is a beautiful Jacobean property with a rich history. - Credit: Steve Walker / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Blickling Hall is known as the place where Henry VIII's wife Anne Boleyn was beheaded. It is said that every year, on the anniversary of her execution, her headless ghost returns to the medieval manor in a horse-drawn cart. It is also believed that Anne Boleyn’s father haunts the hall.





4. Berry Pomeroy Castle, Devon

Barry Pomeroy Castle is said to be one of the most haunted castles in the UK, so anyone visiting needs to have their wits about them as the corridors and grounds are apparently riddled with ghosts.

There's a white lady who waves at visitors and a blue lady who wanders the dungeons, and many more to keep your eyes peeled for.





5. Dunster Castle, Somerset

This paranormal hot spot has had many reports of strange experiences, from ghostly appearances to spine-tingling sensations. While exploring, see if you can spot the famous Green man who trudges through the castle and disappears right before your eyes.





6. Llancaiach Fawr, Caerphilly

This Welsh mansion has a very spooky aura to it, and visitors have reported that they heard phantom children playing on the stairs; on some occasions, people have also said that someone or something mischievously tugs at your sleeves or your hair!





7. Mary King’s Close, Edinburgh

Mary King's Close, a collection of undercover streets, is said to be one of the most haunted places in Scotland. There is a particularly eerie tale of a young girl who fell victim to the plague, and it is said that she wanders the area crying and looking for a small doll. Some visitors actually leave gifts for the crying spectre in places where they felt her presence!





8. Croft Castle, West Midlands

Croft Castle is home to at least seven ghosts! - Credit: Mike Finn / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Croft Castle has been passed down through the Croft family since 1085, so it is safe to say it has quite a hefty history, and with history comes ghosts. So it will be no surprise to discover that Croft Castle is home to no less than seven ghosts, one of which is said to be a 7-foot man who lurks in the shadows of the castle's grounds.





Read more of the best Great British life content here:

6 myths, legends and ghost stories from Great Britain

14 of the best British horror movies to watch this Halloween

The 10 most beautiful places in Great Britain to visit this autumn