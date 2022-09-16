Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Discover the filming locations of Harry Styles' new film My Policeman

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 10:11 AM September 16, 2022
Updated: 10:41 AM September 16, 2022
Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson star in the highly anticipate LGBTQIA+ romantic drama My Policeman.

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson star in the highly anticipate LGBTQIA+ romantic drama My Policeman. - Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / © 2022 Amazon Content Services LLC

The highly anticipated My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, will be hitting cinemas soon. In anticipation of the Brighton set romantic drama, we have tracked down some of the filming locations in Sussex.

The upcoming film My Policeman is based on the book of the same name by author Bethan Roberts. It follows the titular policeman Tom Burgess played by Harry Styles, his marriage to schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin), and his hidden affair with Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson), a museum curator.

The film is set in Brighton during the 1950s, a time when Homosexuality was illegal and then 40 years later in the 1990s, where actors Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett play the central trio.

To fit in with the original book's setting in Brighton, the production crew took full advantage of the city's unique architecture and charm to authentically capture the story's spirit. They also filmed in several locations around Sussex, as well as London and Venice.


Belcher's Cafe, Brighton

Lead actors Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson were seen filming scenes inside the charming Belcher's Cafe on Montpelier Street in Brighton. 


Regency Square, Brighton

Most Read

  1. 1 10 of the best pubs to visit in Brighton
  2. 2 Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500
  3. 3 Win an original watercolour painting of Manningtree
  1. 4 Review: Dreamgirls, Palace Theatre Manchester
  2. 5 Discover the filming locations of Harry Styles' new film My Policeman
  3. 6 Doc Martin's surgery for sale in Cornwall
  4. 7 The Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet Carole our Dorset baker 
  5. 8 I've been taking time out - here's why, says Susie Fowler-Watt
  6. 9 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  7. 10 14 fantastic markets in Devon

Last summer, several vintage cars were spotted in the iconic Regency Square to film scenes set during the 1950s. 


Brunswick Square, Brighton

Harry Styles and David Dawson filmed scenes alongside a Police Box (not Tardis) in Brunswick Square, which, like Regency Square, has incredible timeless architecture meaning that very little has to change for viewers to be transported back to the 50s.


The Vine pub, Worthing

A romantic kiss is shared between Policeman Tom and Schoolteacher Marion in front of cosy Worthing Pub, The Vine.


Palace Pier, Brighton

The iconic Palace Pier received a 1950s makeover, and some of the cast were spotted excitedly playing arcade games together. 


Royal Pavilion, Brighton

The gorgeous Royal Pavilion provides a beautiful backdrop for a stroll between characters Tom and Marion. 


Brighton Beach

It would be impossible to set a film in the seaside city without at least one scene on the famous beach, and luckily for us, it appears that several different scenes have been captured along the Brighton seafront. Aside from the beach scene with Emma Corrin, last year Harry Styles was spotted swimming in the sea as well as being on the beach set in Police Uniform.


Saltdean 

Saltdean has doubled up as Peacehaven in the 1990s, and the older generation of the cast, Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, were all spotted on Longridge Avenue filming. 


Peacehaven Cliffs

Gina McKee and Rupert Everett filmed scenes at the Peacehaven Cliffs in East Sussex

Gina McKee and Rupert Everett filmed scenes at the Peacehaven Cliffs in East Sussex - Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / © 2022 Amazon Content Services LLC

Gina McKee and Rupert Everett were seen filming dramatic scenes along the beach at Peacehaven Cliffs. Rupert Everet plays an older version of Patrick Hazlewood, who is now a wheelchair user in the later timeline.


My Policeman will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK on 4th November 2022

Harry Styles takes centre stage on the official My Policeman poster

Harry Styles takes centre stage on the official My Policeman poster - Credit: © Amazon Content Services LLC


Read more of the best Sussex content here:

30 great films with Sussex connections

7 must-visit waterside pubs in Sussex

10 of the most Instagrammable locations in Sussex

7 of the best seafood restaurants with beach views in Sussex

Sussex Life
Film
Sussex

Don't Miss

a long, beautiful afternoon drive on the smooth, quiet roads of sheffield.

Somerset Life

South West road trip named best in England

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
The Moat Garden at Hertford Castle

Hertfordshire Life

13 ways into Hertfordshire's amazing past

Richard Young

person
2D32NE0 Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a multi-cultural thanksgiving celebration service at Parliame

Kent Life

Our Noble Queen remembered in Kent

Lesley Bellew

Logo Icon
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attend St Peter & St Paul church at West Newton. Picture: Matthe

Essex Life

Obituary: Memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Essex

Stephen Roberts

Logo Icon