Discover the filming locations of Harry Styles' new film My Policeman

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson star in the highly anticipate LGBTQIA+ romantic drama My Policeman. - Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / © 2022 Amazon Content Services LLC

The highly anticipated My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, will be hitting cinemas soon. In anticipation of the Brighton set romantic drama, we have tracked down some of the filming locations in Sussex.

The upcoming film My Policeman is based on the book of the same name by author Bethan Roberts. It follows the titular policeman Tom Burgess played by Harry Styles, his marriage to schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin), and his hidden affair with Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson), a museum curator.

The film is set in Brighton during the 1950s, a time when Homosexuality was illegal and then 40 years later in the 1990s, where actors Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett play the central trio.

To fit in with the original book's setting in Brighton, the production crew took full advantage of the city's unique architecture and charm to authentically capture the story's spirit. They also filmed in several locations around Sussex, as well as London and Venice.





Belcher's Cafe, Brighton

Lead actors Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson were seen filming scenes inside the charming Belcher's Cafe on Montpelier Street in Brighton.





Regency Square, Brighton

Last summer, several vintage cars were spotted in the iconic Regency Square to film scenes set during the 1950s.





Brunswick Square, Brighton

Harry Styles and David Dawson filmed scenes alongside a Police Box (not Tardis) in Brunswick Square, which, like Regency Square, has incredible timeless architecture meaning that very little has to change for viewers to be transported back to the 50s.





The Vine pub, Worthing

A romantic kiss is shared between Policeman Tom and Schoolteacher Marion in front of cosy Worthing Pub, The Vine.





Palace Pier, Brighton

The iconic Palace Pier received a 1950s makeover, and some of the cast were spotted excitedly playing arcade games together.





Royal Pavilion, Brighton

The gorgeous Royal Pavilion provides a beautiful backdrop for a stroll between characters Tom and Marion.





Brighton Beach

It would be impossible to set a film in the seaside city without at least one scene on the famous beach, and luckily for us, it appears that several different scenes have been captured along the Brighton seafront. Aside from the beach scene with Emma Corrin, last year Harry Styles was spotted swimming in the sea as well as being on the beach set in Police Uniform.





Saltdean

Saltdean has doubled up as Peacehaven in the 1990s, and the older generation of the cast, Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, were all spotted on Longridge Avenue filming.





Peacehaven Cliffs

Gina McKee and Rupert Everett filmed scenes at the Peacehaven Cliffs in East Sussex - Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / © 2022 Amazon Content Services LLC

Gina McKee and Rupert Everett were seen filming dramatic scenes along the beach at Peacehaven Cliffs. Rupert Everet plays an older version of Patrick Hazlewood, who is now a wheelchair user in the later timeline.





My Policeman will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK on 4th November 2022

Harry Styles takes centre stage on the official My Policeman poster - Credit: © Amazon Content Services LLC





