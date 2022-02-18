Fantastic signs of spring and where to find them in Surrey

As we usher in Spring, the season of renewal and the yearly renaissance of nature, it's time to cast off those extra layers and get outside.

These beautiful National Trust locations in Surrey will delight all of your senses and help you feel as fresh as a bud of blossom.

Don't forget to participate in the Trust's annual #BlossomWatch; simply snap some delightful pictures of blossom and share them on social media, be sure to tag us too @surreylifemagazine so we can all share in the joy of Spring!

Surrey Hills

In the coming months, the Surrey Hills will be alive with the sights, sounds and scents of Spring. Spot white, pink and cream blossoms at Box Hill, Leith Hill, Hindhead Commons and the Devil's Punch Bowl, Milford and Witley Commons and Bookham Common.





Claremont Landscape Gardens

Geese at Claremont Landscape Garden, Surrey. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/John Millar

Wander the vast, sculpted landscape of this beautifully designed National Trust garden this Spring. Take in the vivid hues of Rhododendrons bursting to life and watch out for little Goslings clumsily finding their feet.

Each month you can also explore the garden with an expert, book yourself on a Tuesday tree tour or a Friday history walk to really get to know the magnificence of Claremont Landscape Garden.

Where: Portsmouth Rd, Esher, Surrey KT10 9JG

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/claremont-landscape-garden





Clandon Park

With over 22 different varieties of daffodil soon to blanket the park's Bulb meadow and then irises and lilies to follow promptly over the next few months, Clandon Park is a magical spot for a springtime stroll.

Where: West Clandon, Guildford GU4 7RQ

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clandon-park





Polesden Lacey

Beautiful and bright Tulips at Polesden Lacey - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Eddie Hyde

The first sign of spring to discover at Polsden Lacey is the blooming of Daffodils which can be spotted along New Lime Walk. Next, come the carpets of Bluebells in the woodlands of the estate and anemones and irises can be seen sprouting up in the formal gardens.

Where: Great Bookham, Dorking, Surrey RH5 6BB

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/polesden-lacey





Ham House

With historical records showing that there’s been an orchard on-site at Ham House since at least 1609, these trees have brought springtime delight to many over the years. There are apricot, cherry, plum, apple, pear and peach trees all bringing a slightly different hue and type of blossom to life over the coming months.

Where: Ham St, Ham, Richmond TW10 7RS

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ham-house-and-garden





Hatchlands Park

Visitors walking in bluebell woodland at Hatchlands Park, Surrey - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Hatchlands Park is one of the largest country estates in Surrey, and as such, there is so much to discover throughout Spring. From bluebell covered woodlands to delicate blackthorn blossoms and plenty of wildlife including deer, barn owls and stoats to spot in between; Hatchlands is a magical place for the whole family to enjoy.

Where: East Clandon, Guildford GU4 7R

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hatchlands-park





River Wey Navigation

Enjoy a riverside walk taking in the native hedgerows that burst into blossom along the 20 mile stretch of waterways while alder and willow catkins romantically hang over the towpath.

There are also charming views to be found at Dapdune Wharf, so be sure to take a wander to see the picturesque lock houses along the river and bring a picnic to munch on under apple, cherry and pear blossoms in the orchard.





Winkworth Arboretum

Visitors take in the beautiful blossoms at Winkworth Arboretum, Surrey. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/John Millar

Plush magnolias and wild cherry blossoms make Winkworth Arboretum a must-visit for anyone wanting to mindfully observe the Japanese ritual of Hanami (Blossom watching). Take a wander along the pathways hand in hand with a loved one and appreciate the fresh spring air as it ruffles the flowering trees around you.

Where: Hascombe Rd, Godalming, Surrey GU8 4AD

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/winkworth-arboretum





Runnymede

Take in the enchanting atmosphere of Cooper's Hill Woods, a protected oak and ash woodland. You can expect a wide range of bright and colourful flowers including bluebells, lesser celandines, dog's mercury and wood anemones.

Unleash your inner David Attenborough at Langham Pond this spring as you'll find it brimming with spring flora and fauna. Spot clusters of frogspawn, dancing tadpoles and feed goslings, cygnets and ducklings. Come late spring you'll also see delicate little damselflies and butterflies flutter around the wildflowers.

Where: Windsor Rd, Englefield Green, Windsor SL4 2JL

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/runnymede-and-ankerwycke





