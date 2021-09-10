Nick Park unveils Wallace and Gromit bench in Preston

Published: 3:05 PM September 10, 2021

A bronze sculpture of Wallace and Gromit has been unveiled in Preston by the duo’s creator, Nick Park.

Based on the cheese-loving inventor and his loyal companion as they appeared in animated film The Wrong Trousers, the bench sculpture now stands outside Preston Markets.

Nick Park was born and raised in Preston and is already an Honorary Freeman of the city. He was joined for the unveiling by Mayor of Preston, Councillor Javed Iqbal. The event was also attended by Merlin Crossingham, Aardman’s creative director of Wallace and Gromit, as well as local councillors, market traders and schoolchildren.

Mayor of Preston, Councillor Javed Iqbal, said: ‘It was my pleasure to welcome Nick Park back to Preston to unveil this brilliant bench specially designed for the city, which I am sure will become a favourite spot to visit for residents and visitors for years to come.’

The bench is one of five ‘Pop-Up’ projects being delivered through £1million of initial funding Preston received from the government’s national Towns Fund. The Pop-Ups aim to encourage visitors back into the city after the pandemic, driving footfall and supporting the economy.

Nick Park added: ‘It is such a great honour for me, as a proud Prestonian, to see my characters Wallace and Gromit cast in bronze and given pride of place in my hometown.’

The Wallace and Gromit statue outside Preston Markets - Credit: Christina Davies



