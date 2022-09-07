Celebrating five years of the Nun Monkton ferryboat

The Nun Monkton ferryboat - also known as Bryan - celebrates its fifth anniversary this September. Paul Kirkwood meets some of the people who keep this 'eccentric and marvellous' project afloat

What's the most delightful village in Yorkshire? Spots in the Dales and North York Moors spring immediately to mind but, in my view, the accolade should go to Nun Monkton near York.

It boasts a full set of features you'd expect in a quintessentially English village: a maypole (reputedly the tallest in the country), a green often grazed by cattle, duck pond, ancient church and old inn, the Alice Hawthorn, named after a 19th century racehorse.

This tranquility stems from its location at the dead end of a 2¼-mile lane off the York to Harrogate road. The slight downside is that the village is very isolated. At least that was the case until five years ago when the Nun Monkton ferryboat was reintroduced after a gap of 65 years following a community meeting at the Alice. During summer weekends it provides a crossing over the River Ouse to the National Trust's Beningbrough Park and over the River Nidd to Moor Monkton for a riverside walk or bike ride towards Poppleton. (Bikes are prohibited on the Beningbrough side of the river).

The service is owned and managed by Kate Harpin, who lives in Nun Monkton Priory, as a philanthropic gesture for the benefit of villagers, their friends and families and other visitors. Now a trip to the village can be extended into a full day out, the boat carrying about 1,500 passengers per summer. The ferry is handy for holidaymakers at the caravan park at Redhouse in Moor Monkton and campsite at the Yorkshire Heart Vineyard as well as people heading to periodic open gardens at the priory. You can also hire a motorboat, Betty Blue, for the day.

Volunteers Shirley Bold Trott, Tony Robards and Eva Robards - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

A ferry was first recorded at Nun Monkton in 1174 when William and Ivetta des Arches founded a priory of Benedictine nuns. Before car ownership became widespread steamboat excursions operated from York to Nun Monkton at a return fare of sixpence. A simple wooden ferry operated across the Ouse until 1952.

Tony Robards is one of the original volunteers; 'The former owner of Nun Monkton Priory, David Ackroyd, told me how the postman used to walk up from Poppleton, across on the ferry and into the priory, had his breakfast and continued on his way,' he says.

'There are also stories about horses in hunts being transported across the river using the ferry in the days when it was a line ferry and the boat was pulled across. The ferryman used to live in a house next to the water tower and you'd ring a bell to attract his attention.'

Wittily named Bryan Ferry, the aluminium, electric boat isn't as simple to operate as it may seem. Tony says: 'Its flat bottom, necessary for the boat to pull right up onto riverbanks, makes the boat like a leaf on the water especially in a strong current or wind. We can run as long as the river doesn't exceed its normal depth by more than three metres when it becomes tricky for the boat to reach a safe point on the bank.' The bow of the boat drops down to allow passengers to disembark on the Beningbrough and Moor Monkton banks, landing craft style. The crossing from the Nun Monkton pontoon takes around a minute and a return fare costs £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Crossing towards Beningbrough Park - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Other ferryboat volunteers in the 27-strong team include an airline pilot and former RAF officer, Wally Grout, who provides bespoke training, incorporating some of the lessons learnt by early volunteers on a Royal Yachting Association powerboat and safety course.

The first female volunteer was Shirley Bold Trott who often swims to work from her home on a farm in Moor Monkton, avoiding a 12-mile commute by road. 'When I started volunteering I didn't want to drive to avoid increasing the carbon footprint of the ferryboat. So I normally swim across, do my shift and get a lift back. When we put the ferry to bed at night I've got to get back so swim both ways,' she says.

'It's a really eccentric and marvellous community project to be involved in. I come from an equestrian and health and safety background but had never done anything like this before. I've learnt new skills, met loads of interesting people from all walks of life, some with marine and boating experience but not all. Some, like me, just like messing about on the river on a weekend. The team is getting more diverse. We have more women doing it now which is really good. We all have quite stressful lives one way or another and I find volunteering really relaxing.'

One way to get to work! Shirley Bold Trott swims to shore - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Our chat concluded, Shirley breaststrokes, towing her drybag, across the Nidd to her husband Mark, waiting on a white horse on the far riverbank like a scene from a fairytale. Tony and his wife and volunteer Eva open a flask for their lunch while I put on my cycle clips for the pedal home. It's a blissful, peaceful, bucolic scene as if a vintage postcard has come to life and what a carbon neutral rendezvous too.

nunmonktonferryboat.org



Beetling over the river

The Ouse, and in particular its confluence with the Nidd, is the only place in the UK other than Norfolk where you can spot the tansy beetle - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

The river habitat teams with wildlife including bream, pike, otters, swans, a baby heron, barn owls and a goosander. The Ouse, and in particular its confluence with the Nidd, is the only place in the UK other than Norfolk where you can spot the tansy beetle. Showing off her tansy beetle ear-rings, Shirley takes me across to the Beningbrough bank for a sighting. And there they are in the first tansy bush we come to, the size of ladybirds and their shells a striking bright metallic green and yellow.





Note: Swimming at the confluence of the Ouse and Nidd is very dangerous because of strong currents and not advised for the general public. Shirley is an experienced wild swimmer, knows the river well and crosses with her husband keeping an eye on her.