Win a three nights stay at Nydsley Hall in Pateley Bridge

Published: 2:14 PM July 8, 2021
Nydsley Hall

Nydsley Hall - Credit: Nydsley Hall

Your suite will include a hot tub, garden, large lounge, fully equipped bespoke kitchen, two wonderfully comfortable bedrooms, and ultra luxurious bathrooms. All suites feature Maison Parfaite's signature lavish decor throughout, including Christian Lacroix fabrics, uber contemporary style combined with beautiful French antique furniture.

Maison Parfaite are proud to offer holiday homes and apartments throughout Yorkshire, with accredited sustainability, inclusivity and all of them are dog-friendly too!

To enter, please visit the Maison Parfaite website at www.maison-parfaite.com to find the answer to the question

