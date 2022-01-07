6 luxury Peak District and Derbyshire hotels for your short break

Lucy Thorpe discovers six unique Peak District hotels to relax, explore and wine and dine in style.

Over 13 million people visit the Peak District every year, tempted by the stunning surroundings, exciting attractions, beautiful scenery, historic visitor sites and culinary excellence.

It’s the ideal all-year round location as the dramatic scenery and natural landscapes showcase the seasons beautifully.

While it’s easy to think that the rural location of the area means campsites and self-catering cottages - and there are plenty of them around if you like the idea of being self-sufficient - the area isn’t short on unique hotels either.

There are a whole host of places to eat and drink throughout Derbyshire too, as showcased by the BBC’s Hairy Bikers Go North series.

Whether you want a cosy and rural stay, fine dining or the ultimate relaxing spa experience there’s something on offer.

Whether you live nearby or further afield, we’ve found some of the best hotels for your stay in Derbyshire during your visit to the Peak District.

These are situated in an ideal location to explore the region, and incorporate unique features and focuses that make them the perfect place to visit and enjoy.

Losehill House Hotel & Spa

Sunrise at Losehill - Credit: John Finney Photography

Located in the heart of the Peak District (between Castleton and Hope) this four-star country house hotel is set in beautiful surroundings with bright, airy spaces to enjoy the scenery.

It’s no surprise that Losehill House has previously been named the Sunday Times Country Hotel of the Year.

With an on-site spa (complete with swimming pool and sauna) its restaurant is the proud owner of a double AA Rosette Award for culinary excellence, sourcing their food from Peak District businesses wherever possible.

They’re also committed to being environmentally friendly and sustainable, being awarded the Peak District Environmental Quality Mark and committing to on-site facilities like electric vehicle charging points.

Losehill House not only benefits from great scenery, Peak District walking routes criss-cross the area around the hotel, making it ideal for a stay that combines relaxation with a range of outdoor activities.

Great walks near Castleton

A unique dining experience at Callow Hall - Credit: Callow Hall

Callow Hall

Callow House is the new offering from boutique hospitality brand WIldhive. Located just outside Ashbourne, it boasts 35 acres of wild open space and ancient woodland to help guests reconnect with nature in beautiful surroundings.

With 15 individually-designed, luxurious bedrooms, eleven one-bedroom, stylish Woodland Hives and the newly-launched Treehouses, a stay at Callow Hall allows guests to immerse themselves in the natural environment.

There’s even an outdoor bath for those who want to enjoy a soak whilst they stargaze through the woodland canopy.

There’s also a full menu featuring local suppliers and specialities from Callow’s own kitchen garden and a Secret Garden to enjoy afternoon tea.

The focus of Callow Hall is nature and natural relaxation, with outdoor activities and village life aplenty along with a wellness centre featuring gym area, sauna and treatment rooms.

Great walks near Ashbourne





Buxton Crescent at night - Credit: John Athimaritis

Buxton Crescent

Decades in the making (and at a cost of £70m), Buxton Crescent reopened to the public in 2020 following an extensive refurbishment of the Grade-1-listed Georgian building, designed by George Carr of York.

Buxton has been famed for its thermal waters since Roman times, with the entire hotel built on a natural warm-water spring that sends up over one million litres a day.

As you’d expect, the five-star hotel offers 81 exquisitely refurbished bedrooms along with a range of luxury spa treatments, traditional hydrotherapy, lifestyle programmes and healthy cuisine in its location at the heart of the spa town.

There’s even an outdoor pool available which is filled with natural, thermal mineral water along with a visitor centre that reveals the town’s rich history.

In Buxton you’re perfectly positioned to explore all corners of the Peak District, as well as the town itself.

Buxton has been an important part of history for centuries and is currently undergoing a £1m refurbishment as part of a Historic England’s campaign to revitalise high streets around the country. It also hosts the Buxton International Festival each year.

Great walks near Buxton

Stunning meals are on offer at Fischer's Baslow Hall - Credit: Fischer's Baslow Hall

Fischer’s Baslow Hall

Located just outside Bakewell, and a stone's throw from the popular and spectacular Chatsworth Estate, independent boutique hotel Baslow Hall is a beautiful place to stay for a romantic getaway or scenic break. They’ve been featured in the Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice as a romantic destination.

The Grade II-listed manor house features eleven luxurious bedrooms, with a choice of the Main House or separate Garden Rooms. There’s also a stone cottage, Cruck Barn Cottage, if you’d prefer to stay on a self-catering basis nearby.

What makes Baslow Hall really stand out is their commitment to offering a personal service and the very best in fine dining with a whole host of awards for the food and wine on offer.

Their expert team has curated a menu that reflects the region, incorporating cuisine and techniques from around the world. There’s also a huge focus on sustainability and using locally produced and foraged ingredients wherever possible.

Great walks near Baslow

Breadsall Priory - Credit: Breadsall Priory

Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel & Country Club

Steeped in rich history, Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel & Country Club dates back to 1266 and is the oldest Marriott in the world. It’s a Grade II-listed property that’s perfect for relaxation, events and stepping out of the city.

As well as the choice of 112 sophisticated rooms to enjoy during your stay, there’s also a gym, spa and heated indoor pool to maximise relaxation.

There’s also two golf courses on site, including the Championship Priory Course which offers challenging and varied play for any golfers in your party.

Its proximity to the city of Derby, Chatsworth House and the rest of the Peak District makes it the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary.

There are also two restaurants on site featuring fresh, locally sourced British dishes and afternoon tea along with the usual amenities you’d expect from a hotel of this size.

Great walks near Derby





Peak Edge Hotel

Located above the historic market town of Chesterfield, Peak Edge Hotel is a four-star rural retreat that’s filled with touches like cosy corners, log fires and sumptuous interiors.

It features 27 luxurious bedrooms with views of Derbyshire’s Peak District National Park and a whole host of walking routes right on the doorstep.

The building is rich in history, starting out as a small pub named the Red Lion in 1788. The original beams and stone are visible throughout, preserving the legacy and history of the Red Lion’s heritage.

Owner Steve Perez has family ties to the hotel and location, after his parents had previously owned the property.

The Red Lion restaurant remains on site, serving food and drink to visitors and locals alike, with a distinct focus on quality and consistency.

It focuses on using suppliers from the local region, including organic produce that comes directly from owner Steve’s farm located less than a mile away.

Great walks near Chesterfield