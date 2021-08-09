Published: 4:30 PM August 9, 2021

Transport yourself into a romantic novel by setting foot at Pennyhill Park - Credit: Amy Murrell

There's no better place to relax than the county of Surrey, as within it are plenty of spots to do so. But it's the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa in Bagshot that has been found to be the most Instagrammed by Heidi Klein - and with its gorgeous surroundings, beautiful food and cosy rooms, its easy to see why...

Lounge by the luxurious waters at Pennyhill - Credit: Exclusive Hotels



The 19th century country house is set within 123 acres of stunning Surrey parkland.

The elegant facilities at Pennyhill are wonderfully peaceful - Credit: Exclusive Hotels

Swim in the serene surroundings - Credit: Exclusive Hotels



The multi award-winning spa offers five star treatments such as hot stone massages, diamond energy and geleration manicures. This is as well as exceptional facilities like the hydrotherapy pool, open air hot tub and ballroom pool.

Have a spot of afternoon tea after a spa treatment - Credit: Exclusive Hotels

Indulge in feed-worthy foods at The Brasserie - Credit: Exclusive Hotels



There’s an array of dining options to choose from, including tasting menus, seasonal dining, and afternoon tea.

Kick back and watch a film in The Screening Room - Credit: Exclusive Hotels



You can also make your spa trip last for longer by staying overnight in the hotel. Get a good night's sleep in the luxurious rooms or suites, each individually designed and fit with modern bathrooms.

Soak away your worries in one of the beautiful baths - Credit: Exclusive Hotels

Why not make your spa trip an overnight stay? - Credit: Exclusive Hotels



Whether you choose to swim in the pools, be pampered, eat delicious food or even do it all, the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa is sure to both pamper you and make a luxurious addition to your Instagram grid.



Book a spa trip or hotel stay at the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa at exclusive.co.uk/pennyhill-park