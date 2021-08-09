This is Surrey's most Instagrammable Spa
- Credit: Amy Murrell
There's no better place to relax than the county of Surrey, as within it are plenty of spots to do so. But it's the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa in Bagshot that has been found to be the most Instagrammed by Heidi Klein - and with its gorgeous surroundings, beautiful food and cosy rooms, its easy to see why...
The 19th century country house is set within 123 acres of stunning Surrey parkland.
The multi award-winning spa offers five star treatments such as hot stone massages, diamond energy and geleration manicures. This is as well as exceptional facilities like the hydrotherapy pool, open air hot tub and ballroom pool.
There’s an array of dining options to choose from, including tasting menus, seasonal dining, and afternoon tea.
You can also make your spa trip last for longer by staying overnight in the hotel. Get a good night's sleep in the luxurious rooms or suites, each individually designed and fit with modern bathrooms.
Whether you choose to swim in the pools, be pampered, eat delicious food or even do it all, the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa is sure to both pamper you and make a luxurious addition to your Instagram grid.
Book a spa trip or hotel stay at the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa at exclusive.co.uk/pennyhill-park