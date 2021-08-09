Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
This is Surrey's most Instagrammable Spa

Eve Smallman

Published: 4:30 PM August 9, 2021   
Transport yourself into a romantic novel by setting foot at Pennyhill Park

Transport yourself into a romantic novel by setting foot at Pennyhill Park - Credit: Amy Murrell

There's no better place to relax than the county of Surrey, as within it are plenty of spots to do so. But it's the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa in Bagshot that has been found to be the most Instagrammed by Heidi Klein - and with its gorgeous surroundings, beautiful food and cosy rooms, its easy to see why...

Lounge by the luxurious waters at Pennyhill Hotel and Spa

Lounge by the luxurious waters at Pennyhill - Credit: Exclusive Hotels


The 19th century country house is set within 123 acres of stunning Surrey parkland.

The elegant facilities at Pennyhill Hotel and Spa are wonderfully peaceful

The elegant facilities at Pennyhill are wonderfully peaceful - Credit: Exclusive Hotels

Pennyhill Hotel and Spa

Swim in the serene surroundings - Credit: Exclusive Hotels


The multi award-winning spa offers five star treatments such as hot stone massages, diamond energy and geleration manicures. This is as well as exceptional facilities like the hydrotherapy pool, open air hot tub and ballroom pool.

Have a spot of afternoon tea after a spa treatment at the Pennyhill Hotel and Spa

Have a spot of afternoon tea after a spa treatment - Credit: Exclusive Hotels

Indulge in feed-worthy foods at The Brasserie at Pennyhill Park

Indulge in feed-worthy foods at The Brasserie - Credit: Exclusive Hotels


There’s an array of dining options to choose from, including tasting menus, seasonal dining, and afternoon tea.

Kick back and watch a film in The Screening Room at Pennyhill Park

Kick back and watch a film in The Screening Room - Credit: Exclusive Hotels


You can also make your spa trip last for longer by staying overnight in the hotel. Get a good night's sleep in the luxurious rooms or suites, each individually designed and fit with modern bathrooms.

Soak away your worries in one of the beautiful baths at the Pennyhill Hotel and Spa

Soak away your worries in one of the beautiful baths - Credit: Exclusive Hotels

Make your spa trip an overnight stay at the Pennyhill Hotel

Why not make your spa trip an overnight stay? - Credit: Exclusive Hotels


Whether you choose to swim in the pools, be pampered, eat delicious food or even do it all, the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa is sure to both pamper you and make a luxurious addition to your Instagram grid.

Book a spa trip or hotel stay at the Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa at exclusive.co.uk/pennyhill-park

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
