Published: 4:35 PM August 26, 2021

Have you taken a fabulous photograph of Dorset over the last 12 months? Would you like to see your photograph in print? Then we would like to hear from you.

Starry night at Durdle Door on Dorset's Jurassic Coast - Credit: Phil Matthews

We’re asking readers to submit photos of the county taken throughout the year to make up the 13 images in the Dorset Magazine Readers’ 2022 Calendar. From coast to countryside, wildlife and wildflowers to outdoor pursuits, handsome towns and pretty villages, famous landmarks and hidden gems, all will be considered. The glossy calendar will be packaged with the December issue of Dorset Magazine and all those featured will be part of a special article.

Corfe Castle in Dorset - Credit: Jenifer Bausili Lopez

What do we need?

Photographs need to be landscape (not portrait), so oblong in shape.

Please supply photographs of at least 3000 pixels on their shortest edge (i.e. 3000 pixels tall for a landscape photo).

The photographs must be taken by you and be of a Dorset location.

Please include a caption for each image so we know what it is, where it is and what time of year it was taken.

Summer at Tyneham - Credit: Vicky Beale

We are looking for images from across the year and at different times of day: spring blossom, sultry summer days, autumn colour, sunrise, sunset, misty mornings rides, frosty walks, a beach stroll with the dog – what images do you think reflect life in this beautiful county?

Please email your photographs to dorsetcalendar@archant.co.uk

Closing date for submissions is October 1, 2021

We will then choose the 13 best images that capture a year in Dorset for the 2022 Dorset Magazine Readers' Calendar.

Sandbank sunset - Credit: Lisa Wroe



