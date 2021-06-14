Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
The best pick your own farms in Hampshire

Cate Crafter

Published: 11:58 AM June 14, 2021   
Head to one of these Hampshire PYO farms to gather some delicious fruits and veg 

Head to one of these Hampshire PYO farms to gather some delicious fruits and veg - Credit: Roman Kraft / Unsplash

Nature's bounty is ripe for the picking; gather sweet strawberries, gorgeous gooseberries and perfect pumpkins from now until October at one of these pick your own farms in Hampshire.

Pickwell Farm 

Grange Rd., Bursledon, Southampton SO31 8GD

Strawberries, gooseberries, broad beans and peas are just a few of the scrumptious things you can pick at Pickwell Farm. The farm is open from Monday to Saturday between 9 am to 5 pm and on Sunday between 9 am and 4 pm. Check the website to see what fruit and veg are ready to pick.

Steve Harris Farms PYO

Meon Bye Farm, Triangle Ln, Titchfield, Fareham PO14 4HB

Get ready to hit the fields this summer at this charming third-generation family-run farm. There will be Strawberries, Raspberries and Sunflowers this summer and some Pumpkins come October. Check the website for opening times and to see what produce is in season, ready to pluck from the fields.

Hollam Nurseries

Hollam Nurseries, 348 Titchfield Rd, Fareham PO14 3EU

With beggings in 1961 as a dairy farm Hollam Nurseries has diversified its offering over the years; this year, you can expect an abundance of Strawberries, Sunflowers and Pumpkins. Head over to the Hollam Nurseries Facebook page to stay updated on what's in season, ready to pick and the opening times.

Durleighmarsh Farm

Durleighmarsh, Petersfield GU31 5AX

Step into a world of pure peacefulness and pick a variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs at Durleighmarsh Farm from now all the way through to October. The fields are open Monday to Saturday from 9 am. Visit the Durleighmarsh Farm website to see what crops are ready to pick.

Sopley Farm

Derritt Ln, Sopley, Christchurch BH23 7AZ

From strawberries to sunflowers and pumpkins, Sopley Farm is a popular destination (especially in Autumn) to pick your own produce as there are fields upon fields of gorgeous fruits, vegetables and flowers. The farm is open from June to August between 9 am and 6 pm and September to October between 10 am and 5 pm. 

Logo Icon
