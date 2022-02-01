7 of the best places to see Daffodils in Kent in 2022

With Spring firmly on the horizon, it's time for the cheery daffodil to bring a little sunshine back into Kent and guide us along to longer and sunnier days ahead.

1. Chartwell

With approximately 15,000 Daffodil bulbs ready to burst into life come early spring, Chartwell is a must-visit location for anyone wanting to see these delightful yellow heralds of better days ahead. Other spring highlights include Snowdrops, Bluebells, Magnolia, Blossom and more.

Where: Mapleton Road, Westerham, Kent, TN16 1PS

When: The garden is open daily between 10 am to 4.30 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/chartwell





2. Hever Castle

Join Hever Castle's Dazzling Daffodil event this March, where 60,000 daffodil bulbs are set to bloom around the stunning grounds of Anne Boylyns childhood home.

There will be a whole host of different species, from the usual to the rather unusual, and you can also join either head gardener Neil Miller and bulb-master Johnny Walkers or the Hever Castle Gardener's on a guided tour of the grounds.

Where: Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG

When: Garden tours on selected days and times between 14th and 20th March 2022

More information: www.hevercastle.co.uk/whats-on/daffodils





3. Godinton House & Gardens

Explore the 12 acres around the beautiful Jacobean era mansion at Godinton House & Gardens this spring with the National Garden Scheme. The first Daffodils are already blooming, and over the coming week's different species will provide a charming countdown to the spring equinox.

It is essential to pre-book tickets for the NGS opening on Sunday 13th March. Godinton Garden is also open Tuesdays through to Sundays (including Bank Holiday Mondays) from Tuesday 1st March 2022 to Sunday 30th October between 1 pm and 6 pm.

Where: Godinton Lane, Ashford, Kent TN23 3BP

When: Sunday 13th March between 1 pm and 6 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/godinton-house





4. Ightham Mote

Come spring, you will find daffodils sprouting up between the trees in the orchard and adorning the garden borders at this beautiful National Trust location. Perhaps what makes Ightham Mote such a delight to visit during spring is the fact that the gorgeous historical medieval property contrasts spectacularly with the newness of budding flowers.

Where: Mote Road, Ivy Hatch, Sevenoaks, Kent TN15 0NT

When: The garden is open daily between 10 am and 4 pm, the wider estate is also open daily from dawn until dusk.

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ightham-mote





5. Stonewall Park

Stonewall Park is opening again for the National Garden Scheme, something it has done for over 40 years now. Come to Stonewall Park to see a splendid carpet of self-seeded daffodils in the utterly charming and wholly romantic woodland garden. Tickets must be booked in advance.

Where: Chiddingstone Hoath, nr Edenbridge, Kent TN8 7DG

When: Sunday 13th March between 2 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/stonewall-park





6. Leeds Castle

Golden Daffodils springing up around the grounds of Leeds Castle in Maidstone, Kent - Credit: Thomas Alexander Photography

Experience a very Wordsworthian scene of 'dancing Daffodils' alongside the Castle moat and in the informal Cottage style Culpeper Garden at Leeds Castle this spring. Also, alongside the daffodils, you'll see bluebells and anemona blandas flood the grounds in an oceanic hue throughout spring.

Where: Broomfield, Maidstone ME17 1PL

When: Grounds are open daily from 10 am to 5 pm

More information: www.leeds-castle.com





7. Godmersham Park

Godmersham Park is home to 24-acres of restored wilderness and gardens that surround a beautiful 18th-century Georgian property that once belonged to Jane Austen's brother Edward who was also the High Sherrif of Kent in 1801. Godmersham Park will be opening towards the end of March with the National Garden Scheme while the daffodils are on full display, be sure to book your tickets in advance.

Where: Godmersham Park, Godmersham, Kent CT4 7DT

When: Sunday 27th March between 1 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/godmersham-park





