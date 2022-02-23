5 of the best places to see Daffodils in Suffolk in 2022

With spring firmly on the horizon, it's time for the cheery daffodil to bring a little sunshine back into Suffolk and guide us along to longer and sunnier days ahead.





Melford Hall

The grounds of this gorgeous historical stately home are the perfect place for a spring walk. You'll find an abundance of daffodils blanketing the grass around the moat while sheep graze close by.

Where: Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9AA

When: Open from April

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/melford-hall





Ickworth

Tall towering trees and a scattering of Daffodils at Ickworth - Credit: Martin Pettitt / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The garden at Ickworth is like a slice of Italy with a firm British influence. While Ickworth is sensational all year round, the sporadic clumps of blooming daffodils all around the parklands are a rather special sight to behold.

Where: Ickworth, The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP29 5QE

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth





Great Thurlow Hall

Centred around the River Stour, the garden at Great Thurlow Hall is 13 acres of beautiful planting that comes alive in spring with golden trumpets of sunshine and terrific blossom.

Take a wander along the river and inhale the fresh spring air while marvelling at the sights and sounds of springtime. This garden is opening with the National Garden scheme and pre-booking tickets is available.

Where: Great Thurlow, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 7LF

When: Sunday 3rd April between 2 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/great-thurlow-hall





Kentwell Hall

Bright Daffodils brightening up a gloomy day at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford - Credit: Martin Pettitt / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

On the grounds of this ornate red-brick Tudor era stately home, you'll find an abundance of daffodils blanketing the grass around the moat while sheep graze close by.

Where: High Street, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9BA

More information: www.kentwell.co.uk





Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo is famously known as England's most significant Anglo-Saxon burial site but it is also an absolutely fantastic place to spot cheerful daffodils in Spring. With over 245-acres of grounds to explore and a little cafe open on weekends, it's the perfect day out for the family or to take a solo picturesque stroll.

Where: Tranmer House, Woodbridge IP12 3DJ

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sutton-hoo





