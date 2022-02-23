Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

5 of the best places to see Daffodils in Suffolk in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 2:16 PM February 23, 2022
Daffodils at Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, East Anglia

Daffodils at Ickworth House - Credit: Andrew Stawarz / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

With spring firmly on the horizon, it's time for the cheery daffodil to bring a little sunshine back into Suffolk and guide us along to longer and sunnier days ahead.


Melford Hall

The grounds of this gorgeous historical stately home are the perfect place for a spring walk. You'll find an abundance of daffodils blanketing the grass around the moat while sheep graze close by. 

Where: Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9AA 

When: Open from April 

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/melford-hall


Ickworth

Tall towering trees and a scattering of Daffodils at Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, East Anglia

Tall towering trees and a scattering of Daffodils at Ickworth - Credit: Martin Pettitt / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The garden at Ickworth is like a slice of Italy with a firm British influence. While Ickworth is sensational all year round, the sporadic clumps of blooming daffodils all around the parklands are a rather special sight to behold. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a holiday worth up to £1,000
  2. 2 Win a year's supply of cleaning products
  3. 3 10 of the best villages in Devon
  1. 4 Win a bumper prize of the South West’s best food and drink
  2. 5 Sex, aristocracy and gambling: Secrets of 10 St Albans landmarks
  3. 6 Win a unique candles and country house prize
  4. 7 When does Ashbourne’s 2022 Shrovetide Football take place?
  5. 8 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
  6. 9 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  7. 10 Exmouth Festival finally returns after two years

Where: Ickworth, The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP29 5QE

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth


Great Thurlow Hall

Centred around the River Stour, the garden at Great Thurlow Hall is 13 acres of beautiful planting that comes alive in spring with golden trumpets of sunshine and terrific blossom.

Take a wander along the river and inhale the fresh spring air while marvelling at the sights and sounds of springtime. This garden is opening with the National Garden scheme and pre-booking tickets is available.

Where: Great Thurlow, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 7LF

When: Sunday 3rd April between 2 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/great-thurlow-hall


Kentwell Hall

Bright Daffodils brightening up a gloomy day at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford, Sudbury in Suffolk, East Anglia

Bright Daffodils brightening up a gloomy day at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford - Credit: Martin Pettitt / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

On the grounds of this ornate red-brick Tudor era stately home, you'll find an abundance of daffodils blanketing the grass around the moat while sheep graze close by.

Where: High Street, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9BA

More information: www.kentwell.co.uk


Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo is famously known as England's most significant Anglo-Saxon burial site but it is also an absolutely fantastic place to spot cheerful daffodils in Spring. With over 245-acres of grounds to explore and a little cafe open on weekends, it's the perfect day out for the family or to take a solo picturesque stroll. 

Where: Tranmer House, Woodbridge IP12 3DJ

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sutton-hoo


Read more of the best Suffolk content here:

Staycation: relax with family and friends in this stylish house on the beautiful Suffolk coast

5 of the best places for afternoon tea in Ipswich

A walk along the shores of beautiful Alton Water

Explore Suffolk's fascinating literary connections

Suffolk Magazine
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, won a Michelin Star for Meadowsweet restaurant

Norfolk Magazine

This Norfolk restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star for 2022

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Arlington Row in Bibury, Gloucestershire in the Cotswolds

17 of the most beautiful villages in England

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Bridge at the end of Monsal Trail

Derbyshire Life

6 easy walks for beginners in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Belmond Le Manoir / Photography by Paul Wilkinson Photography Ltd.

Cotswold Life

Restaurants near the Cotswolds awarded Michelin stars for the 2022 Guide

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon