5 of the best places to see daffodils in Surrey in 2022
- Credit: Yoksel Zok / Unsplash
With spring firmly on the horizon, it's time for the cheery daffodil to bring a little sunshine back into Surrey and guide us along to longer and sunnier days ahead.
1. Wallis Wood
Wild Daffodils sprout up all over these gorgeous woodlands managed by the Surrey Wildlife Trust during the spring months. With over 30 acres of grounds to explore and a nearby cosy country pub The Scarlet Arms, a visit to Wallis Wood is a great way to dust off those winter cobwebs this springtime.
Where: Wallis Wood, Dorking, Surrey RH5 5PL
When: Always open
More information: www.surreywildlifetrust.org/wallis-wood
2. Hampton Court Palace
The previous abode of Henry VIII is one of the most sensational places to see daffodils, in fact, it is estimated that there will be over 1 million bulbs blooming to life in the wilderness section of Hampton Court Palace in April!
Where: Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU
More information: www.hrp.org.uk/hampton-court-palace
3. Polesden Lacey
The yellow stucco facade of Polesden Lacey becomes beautifully complimented when the daffodils rear their golden heads in spring. While touring the gardens and the wider estate be sure to stop off at the Silent Space in the Upper Sunken Garden for a moment or two of complete solitude where you can feel the restorative power of nature.
Where: Great Bookham, near Dorking, Surrey RH5 6BD
When: Open daily between 10 am to 5 pm
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/polesden-lacey
4. Vann
Arts and Crafts architecture mixes with stunning cottage garden planting at Vann to create a romantic atmosphere that looks beautiful all year round. Daffodils and other spring bulbs are quite the spectacle to behold come spring and they herald the start of the transformation of the garden from dormant to vibrant.
Where: Vann Ln, Godalming, Surrey GU8 4EF
When: Spring opening times to be confirmed
More information: www.vanngarden.co.uk
5. Painshill
Created as a living painting, Painshill in Cobham is an absolute delight to walk through and when Daffodils spring up around the grounds their sunny disposition gives the parklands a whole new dimension.
Where: Portsmouth Rd, Cobham KT11 1BE
When: Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm
More information: www.painshill.co.uk
