5 of the best places to see Snowdrops in Hampshire in 2022

Snowdrops are a welcome sight as they herald the coming of warmer days, and that other flowers will also soon unfurl their limbs to bring colour back into our lives.

Here are the best locations to view the delicate little flowers in Hampshire this February.

Chawton House

One of Jane Austen's favourite places to visit, Chawton House, is a breathtaking 15-acre estate that is worth a visit in any season but the Snowdrops peeking out in little clusters around the parkland is a rather enchanting sight to behold.

Be sure to wrap up warm, grab your favourite Austen novel and spend the day strolling, sipping on something warm and tasty from The Tea Shed and rediscovering the writers work in the space she so loved.

Where: Chawton House, Chawton, Alton, Hampshire GU34 1SJ

More information: www.chawtonhouse.org

Bramdean House

The grounds of this 18th-century property are known for their delightful Herbaceous borders and abundance of Spring bulbs that include beautiful Snowdrops. Bramdean House is opening again as part of the National Garden Scheme, and tickets are available for pre-booking now.

Where: Bramdean House, Bramdean, Alresford, Hampshire SO24 0JU

When: Sunday 13th February between 2 pm and 4 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/bramdean-house

National Trust Properties

Hampshire's National Trust properties are among the best places to seek out Snowdrops in February. The grounds surrounding their famously beautiful gardens and architectural marvels are carpeted with clusters of Snowdrops. Click here to discover which 3 National Trust locations to visit to see Snowdrops in Hampshire.

Little Court

This 3-acre garden really is a spectacle in February when milky Snowdrops and lilac Crocuses bloom around gorgeously gnarly Victorian apple trees. Little Court is open to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme, which has been ongoing since 1984!

Where: Little Court, Crawley, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 2PU

When: Several dates between Saturday 12th and Monday 21st February between 2 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/little-court

Pilley Hill Cottage

The grounds around the pretty Victorian cottage are quite the sight to behold; plants of innumerable textures and scents are expertly placed, making it an enchanting and exciting place to explore whatever the season.

Tiny little Snowdrops spring forward to welcome you to the garden this February when it opens again for the National Garden Scheme. Be sure to bring your four-legged friend along for the adventure, as dogs are welcome at Pilley Hill Cottage.

Where: Pilley Hill Cottage, Pilley Hill, Lymington, Hampshire SO41 5QF

When: Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February between 1 pm and 4 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/pilley-hill-cottage

Read more of the best Hampshire content here:

Life coach Noor Hibbert on how to achieve your goals in 2022

10 classes in Hampshire to try in 2022

The best winter walk in the New Forest