Spending Christmas with the family in Somerset: 7 ways to make it work

So, you want to plan an unforgettable reunion with your friends or a big family get-together this Christmas, but where do you start? We get some advice from The Big House Co

It can be incredibly intimidating taking on a daunting task like planning a group getaway when all you really want to do is treat yourself to a memorable vacation. That's why we have pulled together the perfect top-level guidelines for you to follow and hopefully take some of the stress away.

Know your budget

First things first, agree on a budget. It’s good to get these things clear at the very beginning. This will help reduce the chances of your standard drop-outs who liked the idea but might waste your time. Breaking down what everyone can afford will effectively provide you with definite commitment (or not) from all of those invited and give you your maximum budget.

Timing is everything

Plan that perfect time to go so everyone can make it and so that you know what to look for when it comes to availability. The holidays can be the ideal time for this as the kids are off from school and national bank holidays mean that everyone can enjoy being with their loved ones away from the working world.

Why not plan an idyllic festive getaway this Christmas for the family or perhaps a fun stay to celebrate in style that big birthday someone has coming up? What better way to rejoice at turning 50 than with all of your closest friends and family in a beautiful country house?

Location, location, location

Decide where you want to go as a group. There is usually a little trading and compromising here. In an ideal world, it would be equidistant from everyone, but in reality, some of your group will be happy to travel further for the ideal getaway. Plus, once you’ve decided roughly where in the country you will have your gathering, the sooner you can get to consider other requirements and choose the best option for everyone's needs.

Must haves and nice to haves

Once you have a commitment from your group, you’ll know the size of accommodation you’re after. Start creating a tick list during your house search so that you are checking off everyone's ‘needs’ and you can then look at their ‘wants’ too.

Starting with the must-haves… You need to accommodate everyone sleeping so you need to figure out how many beds you need to have and who is happy to share with whom. Look at dining arrangements and whether there is a table big enough for everyone to sit at. Do you have any disabled or elderly guests? Is the place child friendly? Does it allow dogs? How many rooms have en-suits and how many bathrooms are there in total? You need to know these things before it's too late so get organised with what you absolutely have to have at the beginning and work from there.

Now, what does everyone want? When kids are involved it can be great to find somewhere with a garden to kick a ball around, a pool to swim in, or maybe even a games room for the evenings. You can also enjoy the luxury of a hot tub in many large holiday homes now - which have become something of a prerequisite for any hen party or birthday weekend.

Relax in the hot tub at Tone Dale House, Wellington. - Credit: The Big House Co

Early bird gets the worm

Have the best choice by getting in there early. This can be tricky if your group has lots of commitments with children in school, work and other commitments. So, giving everyone as much notice as possible is a must. Having a selection of dates can be beneficial and make planning more flexible as you may be restricting your choice of properties if you only have one date.

Co-ordinate and plan activities in advance

Plan a range of activities and coordinate who is bringing what. Fancy horse riding or need a pub within walking distance? Do you want a holiday house that you can walk to the beach from or a country house with direct access to good walks? In the case of any rainy days, co-ordinate ahead to bring a selection of board games and DVDs to keep everyone amused. It could be that your group wants more organised events such as clay pigeon shooting, quad biking or wine tasting and, depending on your location, these activities are often available nearby.

If you’re going away as a family, you’ll likely have a number of different age groups to cater to. Make sure you organise a range of different activities so that everyone gets to have a good time. Plan between you who is bringing what on your holiday. If you have a self-catering holiday home, there’s no sense in everyone in the group bringing tea and coffee. Decide ahead who brings the tea and coffee, who’s responsible for sugar and milk, and who’s in charge of snacks and other sundries. That way you won’t end up with six jars of coffee but no biscuits.

Allocate jobs in advance

Another thing you’ll want to co-ordinate is who is doing what. Don’t make one person responsible for everything (aka YOU!). That way everyone gets to participate in making your getaway special. Just because you might have organised the booking, doesn’t mean you are responsible for everything. Be it creating table decorations, party games, stacking the dishwasher, or filling the log basket - the list goes on!

Plus, who’s cooking? Why not plan that each family cooks a meal? This can be a really fun way to divide up the cateringe . Don’t want to cook? Pre-plan a caterer coming in as this will take away the responsibility and the cleaning up too!