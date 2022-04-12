These royal gardens are perfect for a Platinum Jubilee picnic

With the summer months and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee fast approaching, it's the perfect time to have yourself a right royal picnic.

And to make things so much easier, Cartwright & Butler have looked to find the most Instagrammable royal gardens and parks that are perfect for a summer's day picnic.

Their findings have revealed that Hampton Court Palace and RHS Wisley are the most stunning spots for a royal-themed picnic in and around Surrey.

Hampton Court Palace

The grand architecture and perfect planting make Hampton Court Palace one o the most regal locations for a picnic - Credit: bvi4092 / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A rich regal history, ornate architecture, and masterful planting make Hampton Court Place one of the finest gardens in the country to explore in the summertime. Henry VIII's former residence snagged the 2nd place (Kew Gardens topped the list) in Cartwright & Butler's study, with over 170,000 posts tagged on Instagram.

Where: Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU

When: Open daily over the Platinum Jubilee weekend (2nd - 5th June 2022) from 10 am to 5.30 pm

More information: www.hrp.org.uk/hampton-court-palace





RHS Wisley

Gorgeous foliage and flowers surrounding the pond at RHS Wisley - Credit: Derek Winterburn / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

A literal paradise on earth for any horticultural boffin, RHS Wisley is everything a garden should be and more. With summer coming soon you can expect a kaleidoscope of colour, textures and scents to explore while wandering around the vast perfectly curated gardens. And after delighting your senses with all the sights and sounds Wisley has to offer, lay out a soft blanket and delight your taste buds with a delicious picnic with a backdrop to rival all other picnic destinations.

Where: Wisley Ln, Wisley, Woking GU23 6QB

When: Open daily over the Platinum Jubilee weekend (2nd - 5th June 2022); garden tickets are from 10 am to 3 pm

More information: www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley





Cartwright & Butler have also shared their top tips to posh up your picnic, from the ultimate set-up to the royal-approved foods to bring.

The ultimate picnic checklist:

Picnic blankets & cushions

Picnic hamper

Reusable / environmentally friendly plates and cups

Tablecloth & napkins

Cutlery

Salt and pepper shaker

Water jugs

Coolbox and icepacks

Citronella candles

Flower posies

Great Food & Drink - a feast fit for royalty (or just a foodie)

Table décor to really posh up the picnic

Set the scene with décor

Swap old picnic blankets for pastel throws and cushions to make the occasion comfier and more stylish. You could even go the extra mile and bring the likes of bunting, flowers, and candles which will help make your picnic feel like an event and give it more of a sense of occasion. Even the smallest of details, like bringing napkin rings, can posh up your picnic with ease.

Pack your favourite food and drinks!

The most important part of a picnic, without a doubt, is good food. When creating a posh picnic, it’s all about putting a decadent twist on classics! Some of the best foods to take are:

Sandwiches: go for smoked salmon (a reported favourite ingredient of the Queen’s) and cream cheese, or cucumber and tomato. Just make sure you use bread such as sourdough or a French stick that won’t go soggy during the day.

Finger foods: crisps and dips, sausage (or vegan) rolls, scotch eggs, mini frittatas, cheese straws, olives, fruits.

Salads: top tip, try avoiding using leaves as a base to your salad, as these can wilt through the day, opt for pasta or gran-based dishes with veggies. Take your dressing in a separate pot and add this to salad just before eating!

Cheeseboard: a picnic is not complete without a cheese board, pack your favourite cheeses and accompaniments.

Drinks: try something refreshing like iced tea with sliced lemon, raspberry lemonade, or fresh orange juice.

How to repel pesky bugs

One of the biggest annoyances at any picnic can be pesky bugs. To repel the likes of wasps, flies and other unwanted guests you can use citronella scented candles. You can also try natural remedies such as investing in herbs or flowers known for repelling insects, such as rosemary, lavender, marigolds and mint.

Games and activities to complete the day

Whether it be ball games such as football, badminton, or cricket, or taking some paints and crayons to sketch the scenery around you, fun activities are a sure way to complete the day! Just be sure to check the rules for the area you’re in.

For further picnic inspiration, go to: https://www.cartwrightandbutler.co.uk/blog/top-tips-posh-your-picnic-2022





