Corgis stay free at The Grand Brighton over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Darci the Corgi enjoying her stay at dog-friendly hotel The Grand Brighton - Credit: The Grand Brighton / Darci the Corgi

In celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Corgis, who are well-known to be Her Majesty's favourite breed, can stay for free at The Grand Brighton.

The Grand Brighton cordially invites all well-behaved Corgis to a free stay at the iconic seafront hotel from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022.

Upon arrival, Corgis will receive a special gift alongside a cosy little blanket and water bowl. There is also an opportunity for them to indulge in a puppuccino while their human companion dines at the Victoria Lounge & Bar upon request.

Darcy the Corgi is eager to experience her stay at The Grand Brighton - Credit: The Grand Brighton / Darci the Corgi

Charlotte Alldis, Director of Marketing at The Grand, said: “We are thrilled to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by removing all fees for Corgis staying with us this weekend. The Grand is a well-known dog-friendly hotel, and we felt this would be a great way to celebrate this momentous occasion."

Darci the Corgi enjoying the luxury of The Grand Brighton - Credit: The Grand Brighton / Darci the Corgi

Corgis stay for free with a full paying adult between Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th of June to mark the historical occasion, but all types of dog’s are welcome with a normal cost of £30 per night all year round.

Find out more about The Grand Brighton here.





