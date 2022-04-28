Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Travel > Places to Visit

Corgis stay free at The Grand Brighton over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 3:25 PM April 28, 2022
Darci the Corgi enjoying her stay at dog-friendly hotel The Grand Brighton

Darci the Corgi enjoying her stay at dog-friendly hotel The Grand Brighton - Credit: The Grand Brighton / Darci the Corgi

In celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Corgis, who are well-known to be Her Majesty's favourite breed, can stay for free at The Grand Brighton.

The Grand Brighton cordially invites all well-behaved Corgis to a free stay at the iconic seafront hotel from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022. 

Upon arrival, Corgis will receive a special gift alongside a cosy little blanket and water bowl. There is also an opportunity for them to indulge in a puppuccino while their human companion dines at the Victoria Lounge & Bar upon request.

Darcy the Corgi is eager to experience her stay at The Grand Brighton

Darcy the Corgi is eager to experience her stay at The Grand Brighton - Credit: The Grand Brighton / Darci the Corgi

Charlotte Alldis, Director of Marketing at The Grand, said: “We are thrilled to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by removing all fees for Corgis staying with us this weekend. The Grand is a well-known dog-friendly hotel, and we felt this would be a great way to celebrate this momentous occasion."

Darci the Corgi enjoying the luxury of The Grand Brigton 

Darci the Corgi enjoying the luxury of The Grand Brighton - Credit: The Grand Brighton / Darci the Corgi

Corgis stay for free with a full paying adult between Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th of June to mark the historical occasion, but all types of dog’s are welcome with a normal cost of £30 per night all year round.

Find out more about The Grand Brighton here.


Read more of the best Sussex content here:

Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Sussex

The best place for afternoon tea in Brighton revealed

9 great walks in Sussex with Dog-friendly pubs along the way

Sussex Life
The Queen
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Sussex

Don't Miss

Russell receives the 2,404th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood

Derbyshire Life | Exclusive

Hollywood star Russell Crowe on his favourite spots in the Peak District

Bernard Bale

Logo Icon
Husqvarna robotic mower

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and installation kit

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Alfresco dining at The Grove, Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Life

Hertfordshire's best restaurants and pubs for alfresco dining

Richard Young

person
Adriana Duch Carvallo

Cotswold Life

Our minds are well and truly blown by Giffords Circus’ ¡Carpa!

Candia McKormack

Author Picture Icon