17 of the prettiest Castles in England

Castles have been a mainstay of England's cultural heritage for over 1,000 years. They were once structures of defence against invasion but are now gorgeous relics of the past that help us unravel the mysteries of our ancestors.

They also make for some of the best days out with the whole family, so without further ado, here are some of the prettiest castles in England you must visit:





Windsor Castle in Berkshire

Perhaps the most famous castle of them all, Windsor Castle in Berkshire also holds the distinguishment of being the longest-occupied palace in Europe as it has been the royal residency of British monarchs since the reign of Henry I in the early 12th century.





Old Scotney Castle in Kent

Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reclaimed by nature, Old Scotney Castle certainly looks like the kind of place you would quite reasonably happen upon knights, princesses and dragons of the old medieval tales. Owned by the National Trust Scotney Castle, the old and new structures have become the go-to destination for picnics, walks, and beautiful pictures in the High Weald of Kent.

Discover the best Kent Castles here.





Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire

Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire is a Grade II listed property and has been the seat of the Cholmondeley family since the 12th century! - Credit: giborn_134 / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

A thoroughly Gothic stately home, Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire is a Grade II listed property and has been the seat of the Cholmondeley family since the 12th century! And while the inside of the property isn't open to the public, its gorgeous gardens with the stunning temple garden and the quirky goat tower, among other highlights to see.

Discover more Cheshire Castles here.





Dartmouth Castle in Devon

Dartmouth castle clings to the shoreline of the Dart estuary, making it perhaps one of the most perfectly placed castles in the country. From any angle, this medieval limestone structure is Instagram ready, but there is so much more to explore; you can hop on a boat from the town quay up to the castle, enjoy a riverside afternoon tea and then explore the many walks around the grounds.

Discover the magic of Devon's castles here.





Norwich Castle in Norfolk

This iconic castle dominates the Norwich skyline with its imposing yet beautiful Norman style. Over 1000 years, the castle has had many roles, from royal residence to the city's prison, and now it is a museum packed with artefacts and textiles that give an incredible insight into the elaborate history of East Anglia's most famous castle.

Discover more of Norfolk's Castles here.





Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland

Bamburgh Castle has so much history to tell, from its humble beginnings as a Celtic fort and then a critical Anglo Saxon stronghold to the Norman castle that makes up part of what still stands today after extensive restoration work in the 18th and 19th centuries.





Arundel Castle in West Sussex

When one thinks of the perfect castle, the kind that lives in our imaginations, surely Arundel Castle is the archetype that comes to mind. It has everything you could want, turrets, crenelations, arrow slits and a high vantage point.

But most importantly, in the modern age, Arundel Castle is rather stunning to look at; in fact, it could rival the ravishing châteaux darted all over France and perhaps even the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, which certainly is a bold claim.

Discover more of Sussex's iconic castles here.





Lancaster Castle in Lancashire

The front gate of Lancaster Castle in Lancashire - Credit: Sarah K Morgan / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

This Norman stone castle is a fine example of medieval architecture and has an unbelievably fascinating history spanning over 1,000 years. From humble beginnings, as a Roman fort turned timber castle to shocking witch trials and royal visits, there are lots to explore at Lancaster Castle.

Discover more of Lancashire's intriguing castles here.





St Michael's Mount Castle in Cornwall

View of Mounts Bay and St Michael's Mount island in Cornwall at sunset - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Michael's Mount Castle has the fortune of sitting atop an entire island which certainly makes for a spectacle from a distance, but the castle itself up close is just as pretty. It has also been the home of the St Aubyn family since the 1600s, and as such, the property has so much history to tell.

There are also some rather remarkable things from overseas to find inside the castle, such as a mummified cat, a rather unusual souvenir from a trip to Egypt to a Samurai warrior, which was a gift from a Japanese Emperor!

Discover more of Cornwall's majestic castles here.





Skipton Castle in Yorkshire

As one of the best-preserved medieval castles in England, it's no surprise that Skipton Castle should find its way onto a list of the prettiest castles in the country. And with over 900 years of history to explore, including a 3-year siege during the civil war wherein it remained unbreached, there's also lots to discover as you wander the grounds.

Discover more of Yorkshire's castles here.





Herstmonceux Castle in East Sussex

Did you know that Herstmonceux Castle is one of the oldest significant brick buildings in England that is still standing today? The property was built in the 15th century by builders from Flanders who used local clay to craft the bricks. This tidbit is just one of the many reasons why Herstmonceux Castle is one of England's prettiest castles.

Discover more of Sussex's castles here.





Highclere Castle in Hampshire

Technically a stately home, but Highclere Castle is really quite stunning and therefore must find a place on this list. The property is perhaps most famously known as Downton Abbey, and as such, visitors from all over the world flock to see this gorgeous architectural marvel in the flesh each year.

Discover more of the best Hampshire castles here.





Framlingham Castle in Suffolk

Castles in a certain state of disrepair have a unique charm and prettiness, and Framlingham Castle, with its slowly crumbling walls that have been shaped by the annals of time, definitely fits the bill.

The best way to experience this pretty castle is on a circular walk that takes in the magnificent Norman era structure from all different angles.

Discover more Suffolk castles here.





Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire

Bolsover Castle is a decadent Stuart mansion with an undeniable fairytale charm and sweeping panoramic views over Derbyshire. It's also reported to be a hub of supernatural activity. Seeing as English Heritage staff voted the castle the most haunted site in England, perhaps there is some merit to the rumours!





Dover Castle in Kent

Often referred to as the Key to England due to it being a significant defence position, Dover Castle is still one of the most beautiful and iconic castles in the entire country, thanks to its stunning architecture and powerful perch atop the famous white cliffs of Dover.

Discover more about Dover and what to do while visiting.





Highcliffe Castle in Dorset

A view of Highcliffe Castle in the morning sun. - Credit: SamCastro/iStock / Getty Images Plus

Highcliffe Castle is a rather dazzling structure, and despite it being built between 1831 and 1835, it holds a lot of history thanks to the fact that the castle is partially recycled. The design by William Donthorne used a large amount of carved Medieval stonework, which was salvaged from the ruins of both the Benedictine Abbey of St Peter and the Le Grand Maison des Andelys, which are situated in Normandy, France.





Tintagel Castle in Cornwall

Despite barely being a castle at all anymore, the staggering ruins of Tintagel Castle have a sort of wild beauty to them, in part thanks to the awe-inspiring landscape they occupy and the structure's ties to the old mythic epics of England, the Arthurian Legends. In fact, it is said that Tintagel Castle was either the castle that Arthur was conceived at while others have claimed it to be the real Camelot, either way, its ties to medieval tales make Tintagel Castle a rather romantic location to explore.

Discover more of Cornwall's magical castles here.





Read more of the best Great British Life content here:

17 of the most beautiful villages in England

9 locations in England that inspired Tolkien's Middle-Earth

Magical bluebell walks and woodlands in England

Nosferatu 100th anniversary outdoor cinema screening at Reading Abbey Ruins