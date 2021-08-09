Published: 9:20 AM August 9, 2021

Picturesque Arundel will sweep you off your feet with its storybook-like setting of winding streets, the historic Arundel Castle and beautiful River Arun running through. Here are five things to see and do...



Arundel Castle is the seat of the Duke of Norfolk - Credit: Arundel Castle



1. Take a tour of Arundel Castle. Steeped in almost a thousand years’ history, Arundel Castle will wow you with its grand rooms and gardens. It was built at the end of the 11th century by Roger de Montgomery, Earl of Arundel, and apart from the occasional reversion to the Crown, has descended directly from 1138 to the present day. It has been the seat of the Dukes of Norfolk and their ancestors for over 850 years and you can find out more about the people who lived there thanks to the tours on offer (lasting around four hours). arundelcastle.org.

The new Dalmatian pelicans at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre - Credit: WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

2. Get back to nature. You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to exploring the great outdoors. From a gentle hike along the South Downs Way to commandeering a rowing boat at Swanbourne Lake and getting an up-close look at wildlife, including the rare Dalmatian pelican, at Arundel Wetland Centre there are plenty of opportunities to stretch your legs in the fresh air. wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/wildlife

Arundel Cathedral, nestled among the greenery - Credit: LanceB/Getty Images/iStockphoto

3.Visit Arundel Cathedral. Admire the French Gothic style architecture of Arundel Cathedral, which is famous for its carpet of flowers laid to celebrate the Christian feast day of Corpus Christi – the floral display has a different theme each year. arundelcathedral.uk



READ MORE: The most Instagrammable street in Sussex

Pallant of Arundel champions smaller producers - Credit: Pallant of Arundel

Pick up a scrumptious pastry from Pallant of Arundel - Credit: Pallants of Arundel



4. Refuel at these top eateries. For a contemporary take on classical cooking, with a focus on locally-sourced, seasonal food, head to The Parsons Table (2 & 8 Castle Mews, theparsonstable.co.uk). Known for its tapas nights, Motte and Bailey Café (49 High St, motteandbaileycafe.com) is a firm favourite for casual dining – it also does a mean brunch. For hearty pub food, check out The Red Lion (45 High St, redlionarundel.com), which does a sumptuous Sunday roast. At Pallant of Arundel (17 High St, pallantofarundel.co.uk), which champions smaller producers, you can indulge in freshly made sweet and savoury treats to take away, and stock up on cheeses and nibbles from the delicatessen.

Browse the handmade sterling silver jewellery at Lucy Bradshaw Jewellery - Credit: Lucy Bradshaw Jewellery



5. Hit the shops. Spend a lazy afternoon poring over the vintage furnishings at 24 Arundel (24 High St, 24arundel.com) and purchase a slice of owner Davina Inston’s strong sense of colour and design. If it’s your wardrobe that needs sprucing up, Classix (4 Tarrant St) offers stylish, sustainable women’s clothing and accessories whereas Lucy Bradshaw Jewellery (5 Castle Mews, lucybradshaw.co.uk) dazzles with a collection of handmade sterling silver jewellery featuring a dash of colour.



SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life magazine for the very best of the county - from food and drink to art and interiors

A glimpse of The Norfolk Arms Hotel on the high street - Credit: Goble Photography/Visit Arundel



Where to stay

✓ Enjoy a regal staycation at the historic Amberley Castle, where you can feel like a member of the court in one of the luxurious bedrooms furnished with antiques and fine fabrics. There’s an 18-hole putting course, 12 acres of grounds to explore, tennis and croquet - you can even dine like royalty at Queen's Room. amberleycastle.co.uk

✓ A Grade II listed Georgian coaching inn, The Norfolk Arms enjoys a central location on the High Street just opposite Arundel Castle. Its restaurant and bars are newly refurbished and its 37 charming guestrooms are spread over three floors. norfolkarmsarundel.com

✓ Soak up the countryside at Hilton Avisford Park, a converted Georgian manor house that sits on 89 acres of land compete with a golf course and swimming pools. At Cedar Restaurant, a former prep school, you can still see the names of all the former head boys engraved on the cedar wall panels. hilton.com