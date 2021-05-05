Visit the Gloucestershire woodlands where The Secret Garden was filmed
- Credit: Candia McKormack
If you fancy walking in the footsteps of wizards, fey folk, Jedi, dragons, unicorns and Weeping Angels, did you know it's possible to do so in one magical location in Gloucestershire?
Puzzlewood is an ancient woodland in the Forest of Dean, which has been the filming location for many big screen and TV releases, including Star Wars, Doctor Who, Merlin, Da Vinci's Demons, Atlantis, and the much-celebrated 2020 adaptation of The Secret Garden, starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx.
Covering 14 acres, the dramatic geological features at Puzzlewood are known as scowles, formed through the erosion of natural cave systems formed in the Carboniferous Limestone many millions of years ago. They were then exploited by Iron Age settlers through to Roman times for the extraction of iron ore.
In the early 19th century, over a mile of enchanting pathways were laid down to allow access to the woodland, providing dramatic and picturesque walks. Along the winding maze of these pathways, you will find ancient trees, strange rock formations, secret caves and a rich array of native flora and fauna.
Along with other attractions across the world, Puzzlewood was forced to close for much of 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing. The ancient woodland, however, used the time to restore balance to its unique eco-system and is now more beautiful than ever.
READ MORE: 19 famous filming locations in the Cotswolds.
Managing director Helen OKane, who has been at the site for 13 years, is delighted to be able to welcome both daytime and residential visitors again, and once more the woodland birdsong is joined by the happy voices of children setting out on their next magical adventure.
Puzzlewood is less than a mile south of Coleford in the Forest of Dean, and just 20 miles from Gloucester. Visit puzzlewood.net to book your visit, call 01594 833187 or email Helen@puzzlewood.net
SUBSCRIBE: To Cotswold Life for more inspiration of beautiful places to visit.
Most Read
- 1 Devon celebrity chef unveils latest eatery
- 2 10 of the best restaurants for al fresco dining in Norfolk
- 3 12 great places to eat al fresco in Suffolk
- 4 19 great places to eat outdoors in Cheshire after lockdown
- 5 A stunning £6 million home near Alderley Edge, Wilmslow, and Prestbury.
- 6 6 fantastic garden cafes in Yorkshire for you to try
- 7 Cornwall's best dog-friendly beaches...and places to eat on the way
- 8 17 of the best spots for al fresco dining in Essex
- 9 10 Cotswold walks for National Walking Month 2021
- 10 12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey