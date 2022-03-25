Philippa Pearson visits the stunning hedge-lined avenues of St Paul’s Walden Bury, open to the public for just a few days over April, May and June, and champions why a hedge is great for your garden too.

Superb for screening, protection from the wind and a brilliant habitat for wildlife, hedges offer a host of uses in our gardens. Whether you have an established hedge or are thinking about planting one, take the time to make it work for your location, whether to provide a boundary or a feature.

Unlike fences or walls, a hedge filters the wind and calms it, creating improved air circulation, a sheltered micro-climate, and better growing conditions. A hedge is flexible to strong winds and unlikely to fall over and sustain damage in the same way as a wall or fence - an important consideration after our winter of storms. Even if branches do get broken off, they will grow back naturally.

Hedges can be used to screen buildings, rubbish bins, washing lines, compost bins or anything else you don’t want to see too much of from the house and garden. Dense, evergreen hedges are almost impossible to see through and are an ideal privacy screen for homes near passing traffic and footfall, or for creating a private space within your garden. Being evergreen, they will provide privacy cover all year round as well as security. To up the security, use spiny and thorny varieties.

Wildlife and bio-diversity are boosted by hedgerow habitat, helping to conserve species. Many species of birds, insects and small mammals use hedges as they provide shelter, safety from predators, and food from flowering and fruiting varieties. Birds also nest in hedges and are a delight to watch from the garden or house.



St Paul's Walden Bury

For inspiration on a large scale, head to the gardens at St Paul’s Walden Bury near Hitchin, open this month for the National Garden Scheme. A walk through the long beech-lined avenues is one of history, adventure and tranquillity. These romantic gardens were laid out between 1720 and 1730 when the house was built. The Bowes-Lyon family has lived here ever since, and it was the birthplace and childhood home of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Snowdrops at the foot of the avenue leading to Wyatt's Temple in Ionic style - Credit: St Paul's Walden Bury



The formal woodland garden covering about 60 acres was much influenced by French and Baroque tastes, and is one of the few surviving examples of gardens of this genre, based on a patte d’oie (goose foot) design. Long rides lined with clipped beech hedges lead to temples, statues, a lake, ponds and a terraced outdoor theatre. The temple by the lake was designed by William Chambers - architect of Somerset House and the Great Pagoda at Kew. At the far end of the long ride opposite is another temple influenced by a design of James Wyatt. There are seasonal displays of daffodils, irises, magnolias and later in the season rhododendrons, woodland paeonies, lilies and shrub roses. The banks of cowslips above the lake and bluebells in the woods make a beautiful show, and spotted orchids thrive here. Wildflowers are allowed to seed before the grass is cut, so there is a natural look in parts of the garden in early summer. The clipped beech hedges lining the broad avenues take two people half a day, every day, for six weeks to cut.

Due to its rarity, St Paul’s Walden Bury is protected with Grade I listing - the only garden in Hertfordshire to have this. The French and Baroque garden style, popular on the great estates of the the late 17th and early 18th centuries was superseded when a young landscape gardener appeared on the scene in the 1740s. Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown was much in demand to design and create gentile English naturalised gardens and parkland which swept away almost all the remnants of formally patterned styles. The gardens at St Paul’s Walden Bury remained untouched, so what you see today is very much how the garden was planned and envisaged in the early 1700s. The garden has been open regularly for the National Garden Scheme since 1927, when the charitable project first began.



St Paul's Walden Bury at Whitwell, five miles south of Hitchin, is open for the NGS on Sundays April 3 , May 15 and June 12, from 2-7pm. Good wheelchair access, dogs on leads welcome and homemade teas served. Entry: £7.50, children free, stpaulswaldenbury.co.uk

Hedges make fantastic secluded seating areas - sheltered from wind - Credit: Philippa Pearson



PLANTS FOR HEDGES

Ornamental

Fagus sylvatica (beech), Carpinus betulus (hornbeam), Viburnum tinus ‘Variegatum’ , Elaeagnus pungens ‘Maculata’ , Choisya ternata ‘Sundance’ , Ligustrum ovalifolium ‘Aureum’ , Photinia × fraseri ‘Red Robin’

Screening & privacy

Conifers: Chamaecyparis lawsoniana (Lawsons cypress), × Cuprocyparis leylandii (Leyland cypress - quick growing tall screen, plant and maintain with care), Cupressus macrocarpa (Monterey cypress), Taxus baccata (yew), Thuja plicata ‘Atrovirens’ (Western red cedar)

Other plants: Elaeagnus × ebbingei , Ilex aquifolium (common holly), Ligustrum ovalifolium (common privet), Osmanthus × burkwoodii , Photinia × fraseri ‘Red Robin’ , Pittosporum tenuifolium , Prunus lusitanica (Portugese laurel)

Security

Berberis × stenophylla , Crataegus monogyna (quickthorn or hawthorn), Genista hispanica , Hippophae rhamnoides (sea buckthorn), Ilex aquifolium (holly), Prunus spinosa (blackthorn or sloe), Pyracantha (firethorn)

Wildlife

Use a mixture of different plants: Acer campestre (field maple), Crataegus monogyna (hawthorn), Ilex aquifolium (common holly), Ligustrum vulgare (wild privet), Prunus spinosa (blackthorn, sloe)



























